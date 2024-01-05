Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted for a limited time

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re quick, you can nab Sonos’ latest 4.5-star speaker with a slick 15% off courtesy of eBay’s coupon code.

eBay’s just dropped its latest coupon, JANJOY15, which deducts 15% off on a range of new products from trusted retailers. Peter Tyson’s eBay outlet is among them and if you head over there right now, you can get the Sonos Era 100 for just £211.65.

That’s a hefty saving on the original £249 asking price, making this discount a great opportunity to either expand your existing Sonos set-up, or take the plunge into setting up your very own home speaker system for the first time.

As any audiophile can already tell you, Sonos is one of the best speaker companies in the business, owing to its range of cutting edge products that not only work seamlessly with one other, but also pack a robust soundscape that can bring out the best in all your favourite tracks.

Limited Time Sonos Era 100 Deal

Limited Time Sonos Era 100 Deal

Sonos’ latest compact speaker has just been given a swift price cut thanks to eBay’s latest coupon code, JANJOY15, which is available until January 10th.

  • eBay
  • Use code JANJOY15
  • Now just £211.65
View Deal

In his review for the Sonos Era 100, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “the Era 100 is a more fun, energetic speaker compared to the clinical nature of the (Sonos) One, which again may speak to its mainstream appeal. It does come with a price hike, so while the Era 100 may not be an out-and-out home run over its predecessor, there’s much to enjoy about music in its presence.”

Luckily, the price hike of the Era 100 is now far less of an issue thanks to this limited time discount which, it should also be pointed out, is only available until January 10th (provided that stocks last that long).

What really sets the Era 100 apart from other speakers on the market is its ability to communicate with other Sonos devices to create a full soundstage that follows you from room to room.

Whether you just want to stay tuned into a podcast as you move around your home or have every speaker pumping party hits for a gathering, Sonos’ multi-room system is among the best out there.

The only real barrier to entry with Sonos has always been the price, but when you can get the company’s latest speaker for a much cheaper rate, it’s just far too easy to recommend picking one up.

You might like…

Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer has a tasty New Year discount

Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer has a tasty New Year discount

Thomas Deehan 46 mins ago
This iPhone 15 deal is perfect if you use tons of data

This iPhone 15 deal is perfect if you use tons of data

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle is back to a bargain price

The Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle is back to a bargain price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 has never been more of a bargain

The Galaxy S23 has never been more of a bargain

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Hit your 2024 fitness goals with this huge Garmin discount

Hit your 2024 fitness goals with this huge Garmin discount

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words