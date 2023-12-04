Quick, the Pixel 7 is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7 has fallen in price quite a few times over the last few weeks but if you missed out then here’s another chance to get it on the cheap.

Right now, Amazon has discounted the price of the former flagship Google phone, letting you nab the Pixel 7 for just £394, marking a huge reduction upon its original £599 going rate at launch.

It’s also worth mentioning that at that price the Pixel 7 is even cheaper than the budget Pixel 7a (£449), so if you’ve been looking to upgrade to a newer Android phone with all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a modern handset then this is a great deal to jump on.

Mega Pixel 7 Price Cut The Pixel 7 is back down to a seriously tempting price on Amazon, making it even cheaper than the budget Pixel 7a. Amazon

Was £599

Now £394 View Deal

Speaking from experience, the Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones around at the moment, topped only by the recent Pixel 8 (although that phone is far more expensive at £699). I am mostly an iPhone user but the Pixel 7 keeps drawing me back in from time to time and part of that is down to the phenomenal experience of stock Android.

Google’s clean take on the Android experience is second to none, with tons of great widgets and the ability to customise your wallpaper and lock screen in a bunch of different ways, all to suit your style. It’s as close to iOS as you’ll find on Android.

Beyond the software experience, the real crowning jewel of the Pixel 7 is its camera set-up. The phone benefits from Google’s next-level computational processing to pump out some of the best shots you can get, and exactly the type of photos that’ll make your Instagram posts pop.

It’s all made even better by the various AI tools in Google Photos such as Magic Eraser, which lets you get rid of any irritating photo-bombers with a single tap, which is perfect for any selfies with a view.

With all that and more, the Pixel 7 is a great phone and one that I’d recommend to almost anyone in 2023, especially when it’s available for such a cheap price.