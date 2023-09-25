Quick, the Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the best Apple wearables you can get in 2023, and it’s now going for a massively discounted rate.

Originally selling for £249, the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 is now available for the bargain price of just £199. That’s an absolute steal and an easy one to recommend for any iPhone users out there who just want an inexpensive smartwatch to pair with their handset.

It’s also worth pointing out that even though the shiny new Apple Watch 9 has just been announced, the Watch SE 2 is arguably the better buy for most people, with one of the main reasons being the price.

The Apple Watch 9 starts at £399 which is an eye-watering £200 premium on what you’ll pay for the Watch SE 2 right now, so if you’re tied to a strict budget then you’re mind might already be made up on that basis alone.

In terms of features, the Watch SE 2 is no slouch, despite its affordable price point. The smartwatch benefits from the software redesign that comes courtesy of watchOS 10, and it even packs the sensor required for car crash detection that was introduced in last year’s Apple Watch 8.

The only downside is that the Watch SE 2 doesn’t have an always-on display, but strangely enough this actually works out to have an unintended benefit. Because the battery doesn’t have to contend with keeping the display visible at all times, I’ve noticed that the Watch SE 2 can genuinely stretch for up to two-days of use on a single charge, which is just unthinkable with the mainline Apple Watches.

Beyond that, you’re still getting access to Apple’s excellent fitness tracking software, tons of gorgeous watch faces and tons of third-party apps including Audible, Spotify and Calm.

For all these reasons and more, the Apple Watch SE 2 was already something of a bargain at its original price point, but being able to get it for just £199 makes it an absolute no-brainer.