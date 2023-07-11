Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Quick, Apple’s pricey Magic Keyboard has a Prime Day deal attached

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Not even Apple is safe from Prime Day discounts; pick up the Apple Magic Keyboard at an unprecedented £256.

As we all know, Apple is not known for running discounts throughout the year. That’s why we want to point you in the direction of this fantastic deal on the Apple Magic Keyboard, which has seen a massive price crash from £319 to just £259.

If you want to jump on this offer then you will need to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re a new user then you can sign up right now with a free 30-day trial. Don’t worry if this discount isn’t for you, just check out our Prime Day Live Blog to check out all the other tech deals that we’ve rounded up.

We've found a rare discount on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad in honour of Prime Day

Turn your iPad into a laptop with this rare deal on the Apple Magic Keyboard which can now be found for under £260.

This Magic Keyboard is compatible with the 1st to 4th-generation 11-inch iPad Pro models as well as the 4th and 5th-generation iPad Air models. It offers up the best typing experience on an iPad, transforming your tablet into a 2-in-1 laptop that you can use to work on the go.

Connecting the Magic Keyboard to your iPad couldn’t be easier; simply attach it magnetically and adjust the viewing angle to your liking, so you can work comfortably no matter the environment. It comes with a USB-C port for charging and backlit keys to ensure that you have enough visibility to type, even in darkly lit scenarios.

We’ve kept an eye on this deal using the Keppa price tracking feature, and we can confirm that the Magic Keyboard hasn’t had a price drop like this in several months. If you want to improve your productivity but don’t want to break the bank, we recommend you jump on this deal now before it sells out.  

