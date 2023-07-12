Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

If you’ve been thinking about picking up your first proper vlogging camera to kickstart your YouTube or TikTok career, Prime Day might be the perfect time to do it.

Amazon has slashed a huge 22% off the price of the Sony ZV-1F, bringing the price of the camera down to just £426.55 for a limited time only. That’s a £122.45 discount compared to its usual price of £549.

All you need to do to access this incredible offer is sign up for Amazon Prime, which also includes free upgraded shipping and access to Prime Video. If you haven’t tried Prime already, you can also register for a free 30-day trial today.

The Sony ZV-1F is a vlogging camera that launched in October 2022.

The ZV-1F is designed to be very beginner-friendly with plenty of touch controls and intuitive operations making it easy for anyone making the transition from a smartphone camera to a dedicated vlogging camera for the first time.

The camera has a fixed 20mm lens so you can get shooting right out of the box, and it’s capable of capturing 4K video and up to 4x slow motion video in Full HD.

The touch screen flips around to snap selfies and there’s a windshield included to help suppress wind when recording audio with the directional microphone.

There are also loads of useful vlogging features on this camera, including eye autofocus, a product showcase mode and a bokeh switch to soften backgrounds.

“If you’re in the market for a compact and lightweight camera for making videos, the ZV-1F is the most affordable Sony vlogging camera yet and it captures sharp and vibrant 4K videos”, we wrote in our review of the ZV-1F.

“The best thing about this camera is its accessibility. Everything from the touch controls to autofocus to bokeh is designed to be as easy to use as a smartphone, meaning there’s very little learning curve to contend with if you haven’t used a camera before”.

If you’re looking to make the jump from a smartphone to a vlogging camera, now is your chance. Head to Amazon today to save 22% on the Sony ZV-1F and get the camera for just £426.55.

