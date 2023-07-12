Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been thinking about picking up your first proper vlogging camera to kickstart your YouTube or TikTok career, Prime Day might be the perfect time to do it. 

Amazon has slashed a huge 22% off the price of the Sony ZV-1F, bringing the price of the camera down to just £426.55 for a limited time only. That’s a £122.45 discount compared to its usual price of £549. 

All you need to do to access this incredible offer is sign up for Amazon Prime, which also includes free upgraded shipping and access to Prime Video. If you haven’t tried Prime already, you can also register for a free 30-day trial today. 

The Sony ZV-1F is a vlogging camera that launched in October 2022. 

The ZV-1F is designed to be very beginner-friendly with plenty of touch controls and intuitive operations making it easy for anyone making the transition from a smartphone camera to a dedicated vlogging camera for the first time.

Get vlogging for £426.55 with this Prime Day discount on the Sony ZV-1F

Get vlogging for £426.55 with this Prime Day discount on the Sony ZV-1F

The Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera has dropped from £549 to £426.55 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That’s £122.45 off the camera and built-in 20mm lens for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Save £122.45
  • £426.55
View Deal

The camera has a fixed 20mm lens so you can get shooting right out of the box, and it’s capable of capturing 4K video and up to 4x slow motion video in Full HD. 

The touch screen flips around to snap selfies and there’s a windshield included to help suppress wind when recording audio with the directional microphone. 

There are also loads of useful vlogging features on this camera, including eye autofocus, a product showcase mode and a bokeh switch to soften backgrounds. 

“If you’re in the market for a compact and lightweight camera for making videos, the ZV-1F is the most affordable Sony vlogging camera yet and it captures sharp and vibrant 4K videos”, we wrote in our review of the ZV-1F. 

“The best thing about this camera is its accessibility. Everything from the touch controls to autofocus to bokeh is designed to be as easy to use as a smartphone, meaning there’s very little learning curve to contend with if you haven’t used a camera before”. 

If you’re looking to make the jump from a smartphone to a vlogging camera, now is your chance. Head to Amazon today to save 22% on the Sony ZV-1F and get the camera for just £426.55. 

Our favourite Prime Day deals

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Max Parker 2 mins ago
Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini for Prime users

Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini for Prime users

Nick Rayner 9 mins ago
Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Gemma Ryles 16 mins ago
Our favourite Bluetooth speaker just took a massive Prime Day price cut

Our favourite Bluetooth speaker just took a massive Prime Day price cut

Thomas Deehan 31 mins ago
The Sage Espresso machine is back down to a tempting price

The Sage Espresso machine is back down to a tempting price

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Best Prime Day Camera Deals: All the top camera offers across Amazon

Best Prime Day Camera Deals: All the top camera offers across Amazon

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.