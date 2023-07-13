Prime Day’s excellent Pixel 7a deal is back, with just one tweak

Prime day might be over but the deals certainly aren’t. The Google Pixel 7a is still on special offer – without the free phone case this time, but getting a brand new Pixel 7a for under £400 is remains phenomenal value.

That’s right, for £399 you can get your hands on the Pixel 7a with a Google-branded 30W charger included. That’s a saving of £50 on one of the newest and best value phones on the market.

Currently sitting at the very top of our ‘Best Mid-Range Phones’ list, the 7a is a seriously good smartphone, with many features usually reserved for much pricier handsets. This includes Google’s very own top-of-the-line Tensor G2 chipset, a smooth 90Hz display and an excellent, all-round performing camera array.

Post-Prime Day Pixel 7a deal – £399 brand new Get the newest and best mid-range phone from Google on Amazon for under £400, with a charger. Amazon

Was £449

Now £399 View Deal

The fact that such a new phone is on offer is especially great when you consider the software that comes bundled with it. Having only been released this year, the Pixel 7a is guaranteed at least five years of software updates, and we are happy to say that Google’s clean take on stock Android is a pleasure to use.

From small yet smart AI-powered features which help optimise common smartphone functions, to the camera software which is regarded by some as the best around, Google has gotten the most out of its operating system in a variety of ways.

So if you’re looking for maximum value with your next phone, you’ll be hard pressed to find a deal fairer than this one, even without the additional phone case that was bundled in during Prime Day. A brand new phone with world-beating software and hardware far beyond its price point, the Pixel 7a is a triumphant release and can be yours for only £399 on Amazon right now.