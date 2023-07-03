Pixel 7a just keeps plummeting in price

One of our favourite affordable mobiles has just become even more so thanks to this incredible deal that also nets you a very generous 50GB of data.

Google’s tremendous Pixel 7a has seen an incredible deal from Mobiles.co.uk, wherein you can enjoy 50GB of data, pay £49 upfront, then pay only £16.87 a month after that. That’s a remarkably low price for what is still a very new release. Plus, the total cost of the contract (£453.88) isn’t that much more than buying the Pixel 7a outright, which currently has a SIM-free price of £449.

Google’s Pixel series has grown to become one of the premier names in the mobile space, and the most recent generation has been a great success; the 7a currently sits atop our ‘best mid-range phone’ category, while its big sibling, the Pixel 7 Pro, is currently ranked as having ‘the best software’ on our top smartphones list.

Fortunately, this brilliant software carries over to the 7a. Google’s own in-house flavour of Android minimises the often-complained-about bloatware found on other Android phones, and introduces some extremely useful AI-powered features you won’t find elsewhere, including a real-time language translation. All these great software features are backed up by the powerful Tensor G2 chip, the very same one that you’ll find in the pricier models in the Pixel 7 range.

Google has also improved many facets of the 7a over last generation’s Pixel 6a, including a smoother 90Hz screen, and the materials are both sturdier and more eco-friendly than with the 6a, which are both excellent moves. The camera system is also better than ever both in the hardware (with a 72% larger sensor than the 6a) and the software (colour and lighting is expressed well across the board, and AI-powered Super-res Zoom performs well too).

So if you’re looking for an upgrade, consider this near-flagship experience at budget-level prices and a great data package to boot.