Our favourite Nothing Ear 2 Black Friday deal is back – if you’re quick

One of the very best Black Friday 2023 deals was on the Nothing Ear 2 ANC buds, and Amazon has given those who missed out last time a chance to grab the big saving again.

As part of the site’s Spring Deals event, the Nothing Ear 2 are available for £99 – that’s a healthy 23% saving over the £129 RRP.

This also matches one of the lowest prices we’ve seen these buds drop to on Amazon and they haven’t been this cheap since the Black Friday shopping period last year. This deal runs until March 25, unless they sell out of course.

Save £30! Nothing Ear (2) Now Just £99 – Grab 23% Discount Today! Grab the highly-rated Nothing Ear (2) on Amazon for just £99, down from its original price of £129! Save a whopping 23% (£30 off) on these top-quality earbuds. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! Amazon

Save 23%

£99 View Deal

If this deal isn’t for you, our best Amazon Spring Deals Day live blog features the best discounts on everything from laptops to cameras. Our expert deal hunters will be updating it constantly throughout the sales event to ensure you’re getting the best deals.

Is the Nothing Ear (2) worth buying?

Nothing decides there was something missing from its first true wireless headphones… Pros Rapid, detailed and organised sound

Good control options

Hi-res audio certification Cons Treble sounds can get quite lively

Noise-cancelling isn’t all that special

Plenty of competition

With a battery life of 36 hours, a compact design and a distinct transparent aesthetic the Nothing Ear 2 are some of the best budget ANC-toting buds on the market and we scored them highly when we reviewed them around release.

Our reviewer enjoyed the sound too, with particular praise for the pacy, confident and detailed sound with well-controlled based and mid-range.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nothing Ear (2) review

Are you looking for a different deal?

We’ve rounded some of the top Amazon Spring deals below.