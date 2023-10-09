Our favourite 4K webcam is now massively discounted

Considered by our testers to be the best and most premium 4K webcam on the market, you can now save £48 on the Insta360 Link on Amazon, giving you the very best of 4K while using your PC.

We’ve been a fan of Insta360’s foray into the webcam market since its launch, and right now Amazon is offering a brilliant deal on the 4K camera – letting you nab the device for just £270.99, down from £318.99.

Insta360 isn’t a regular in the world of webcams – in fact, this is the company’s only webcam to date. That makes the performance of this product all the more impressive. Insta360 is more well known for its range of action cameras, tracking activities such as mountain biking and watersports. Still, the company has harnessed those expertise to pack the Link with heaps of features most other webcams can’t compete with.

The most standout of these is how effective the AI-powered tracking is. This camera recognises your face and can pivot to make sure you always stay in frame. Insta360 has harnessed this technology beyond simply facial tracking, with the ability to hone in on notes being written on a whiteboard, or documents on your desk. With all of its recent products, Insta360 has never failed to impress our reviewers and the Link is no different.

In his review for the Insta360 Link, Deputy Editor Thomas Deehan also highlighted gesture control as one of his favourite features – allowing you to activate certain camera modes simply by moving your hand, which can be really handy if you’re standing up and not directly in front of your mouse during a call.

Of course, the biggest feature for most users will be the crisp 4K recording, which is still weirdly uncommon for webcams. We don’t think there’s any webcam better for 4K, so if you’re a content creator or just a bit of a perfectionist, we highly recommend getting this ultra-premium device while it’s discounted.