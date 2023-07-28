Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Now’s your chance to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers

If you want to kit out your PS5 with even more peripherals, then you will want to jump on this fantastic DualSense discount.

PS5 accessories are notoriously expensive, so it’s something of a celebration whenever we find a serious discount on Sony peripherals. Thankfully, we’ve come across a great deal on the PS5 DualSense controller, which has had its price slashed from £60.36 to £39.99

We’ve been keeping an eye on this deal using the handy Keepa extension and can confirm that the DualSense controller hasn’t seen a discount like this on Amazon for many months. We can’t guarantee that this offer will stick around for very long, so you may want to jump on this now before it shoots back up to its normal pricing. 

We gave the DualSense controller an impressive 4.5-stars alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. It’s very rare that one of the most enthralling aspects of a console is the controller, but that’s exactly the case with the DualSense. 

The PS5 DualSense controller can now be found for under £40 on Amazon

The PS5 DualSense controller can now be found for under £40 on Amazon

If you’ve been longing to play some of your favourite PS5 games with your friends and family then now is your best chance, as the DualSense controller has seen a massive price slash on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £60.36
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

It comes with a multitude of features that makes supported games feel far more immersive. The triggers come with haptic feedback that realistically reflects the performance of in-game actions in reality. In Astro’s Playroom, you can feel the pressure building in the trigger when you’re pulling an object or activating a spring on the screen, adding more weight to every action you make. 

The vibration motors also mimic the actions on screen; gusts of wind and the feeling of raindrops in Astro’s Playroom are reflected right into the palm of your hand. Our reviewer noted that it’s a completely new feeling compared to the PS4. 

Whether you’re looking for an extra controller to game with friends or just want to improve your PS5 set-up, the DualSense controller is a must-have. We don’t see it getting another price drop like this until Black Friday, so we recommend you jump on this deal now before it’s gone. 

