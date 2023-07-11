The Nothing Phone (1) just hit a super low price for Prime Day

Nothing might be gearing up to announce its next smartphone later today, but that doesn’t make the amazing Nothing Phone (1) any less tempting – especially at a heavy discount this Prime Day.

As part of Amazon’s two-day deal extravaganza, you can pick yourself up the Nothing Phone (1) for just £289, a whopping £110 off compared to its (already affordable) £399 price tag. That’s a 27% discount that’ll net you the 8GB/128GB Nothing Phone (1) in Black, though other storage and RAM options are also available at a discount.

You’ve also got the option for next-day delivery if you’re a Prime member, so make sure you sign up to take full advantage of the deal.

Nothing set out to do something a little different to the rest of the smartphone industry with the Nothing Phone (1), and that came mainly in the form of transparent design and what Nothing calls a Glyph Interface – essentially a range of LEDs on the rear of the device that can light up and pulse to alert you to incoming calls, notifications and more.

Nothing has also taken software customisation to the next level with Nothing OS, sporting a heavily stylised version of Android 13 with dot-matrix-style iconography and text. It’s certainly a different experience from the colourful stock Android, but one that we were relatively impressed with in our review.

Combined with twin 50MP main and ultrawide lenses, a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display and solid performance from the Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G chipset and you’ve got a tempting budget-focused phone made even more irresistible with the Prime Day deal.

We gave the Nothing Phone (1) 4 stars in our full review, praising the unique design that stands out from the competition, a really nice 120Hz OLED display for the price and 33W fast charging that allowed for 50% charge in just 30 minutes, and it’s one of our best budget phones too.

