Nothing comes close to this Galaxy S23 Black Friday bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking to buy a brilliant compact flagship phone on the cheap, nothing we’ve seen comes close to this Galaxy S23 Black Friday deal.

It gets you a 128GB Galaxy S23, with a massive 250GB of monthly data allowance on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, for just £27.99 a month. With no up front fee, that tots up to a total outlay of £671.76.

That’s almost £200 less than it would cost for you to buy the Galaxy S23 outright, with no contract, from Samsung’s own website. Bargain.

Even more so when you consider how great the Galaxy S23 still is. When we reviewed it earlier in the year we scored it an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5, and called it “an excellent compact choice without much compromise”.

It boats impeccable performance, courtesy of an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, as well as all-day battery life and an unusually versatile camera system.

Most compact flagships that cost way south of £1,000 only have two cameras – we’re thinking of the iPhone 15 and the Google Pixel 8 in particular. The Samsung Galaxy S23, however, gives you three.

Alongside the 50MP main sensor, there’s a 12MP ultra-wide and – crucially – a 10MP 3x telephoto camera with OIS. This means that it takes great pictures in all situations, whether you’re up close and personal with your subject or zooming right in on a distant detail.

We love the Galaxy S23’s 6.1-inch AMOLED display too, with its vibrant yet accurate colours and slick 120Hz refresh rate.

Make no mistake, this remains a great compact flagship contender in late 2023. As part of this deal, you won’t find a better option ahead of Black Friday.

