Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer is mega cheap right now

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your kitchen but you don’t want to pay luxury prices, then you need to check out this incredible deal on this certified refurbished Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer.

It’s worth noting that these certified refurbished models are sold directly from Ninja. All these air fryers have been refurbished and tested by qualified sellers and function as they would if they were brand new. It also comes with a one-year guarantee, for extra peace of mind.

With all that out of the way, this iconic Ninja Air Fryer has a 41% discount on eBay, bringing the price down to just £129 (down from £219.99). If you want even more of a discount, make sure to use code NINJAJUNE10 at the checkout, to plummet the price even further to just £116.10.

We gave this air fryer a faultless 5-star rating, as well as a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. It comes with two individually controlled drawers, which combine for 7.6 litres of capacity overall. You can use each drawer independently or use the Sync setting to ensure that your food finishes cooking at the same time, even if they are programmed with different timers and cooking modes.

You have the choice of Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat cooking modes, all of which worked perfectly for us. Since this is an air fryer, you can also cook your favourite meals without needing to use any oil, which is great news for your gut.

We don’t see the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer getting another price drop like this again anytime soon. With that in mind, you might want to jump on this offer now before it’s too late and make sure you use the code NINJAJUNE10 at checkout for even more of a bargain.