Need more data? This Christmas SIM deal is a must

Between social media, streaming and messaging, you can never have enough data but this bargain SIM gives you plenty.

Smarty (which uses Three’s network) is already known for its great value SIM cards but its limited time offer is an absolute steal. Its 100GB SIM, which costs just £12 a month, now offers 125GB for the first 12-months of your contract at no extra cost.

This is perfect timing for anyone looking to get a SIM-free phone for Christmas as it means you can pair plenty of data with the new handset and you won’t have to worry about running out as you make the most of it.

We’ve had a look and this is easily the cheapest price you’ll find right now for a SIM that extends beyond 100GB, and that’s more than enough to sift through tons of content from the likes of Instagram, TikTok and more, so any social media users will get on just fine here.

125GB for the price of 100GB Smarty’s 100GB plan now offers a bump to 125GB for the first 12-months of your contract, making for an easy bargain to pair with any SIM-free phones this Christmas. Smarty

125GB for 12-months

Just £12/month View Deal

The value doesn’t end with just the price however, as this Smarty SIM is one of the few out there that doesn’t tie you into a multi-year contract, quite the contrary. Instead, this SIM is offered on a rolling monthly contract, so if you ever decide that you want to cancel the SIM and head elsewhere then you can do exactly that with no hassle.

Whenever you next head off on holiday you’ll also be covered with EU roaming (up to 12GB) at no extra charge, so you won’t have to worry about coming home to any unexpected bills after the fact.

Because the SIM utilises Three’s network, you’ll be able to make use of the company’s 5G connection which provides incredible speed in 5G supported areas.

Plus, it should go without saying at this point because almost every SIM includes this but the offer packs in unlimited calls and texts. A given in 2023 but still a handy thing to have.

Just to circle back, this is a great offer that’s worth picking up if you’re fed up with your current plan, either for the amount of data you’re getting or the total cost of it all, so make sure to snap this one up while it’s still available.