MSI’s mini LED laptop has its biggest price drop yet

Amazon’s next big sale isn’t even here yet and we’ve already come across an amazing deal on the MSI Prestige 16 Studio gaming laptop.

Buying a new gaming laptop shouldn’t cost the earth, which is why you won’t want to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to snatch up the MSI Prestige 16 Studio with a hefty discount.

Amazon has already brought down the £1299.99 price tag to just £919, but if you click on the handy voucher button on the product page then you will be treated to a further discount of £112.34. All that combines to give you a very reasonable price of just £806.66, which is incredibly affordable for the specs on offer.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic MSI Prestige 16 Studio disount If you want to upgrade your gaming rig but don’t want to spend big, then make sure you check out this unmissable deal on the MSI Prestige 16 Studio. Amazon

Was £1299.99

Now just £806.66 View Deal

Speaking of, this MSI Prestige 16 Studio model comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor alongside an Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card. These internals will provide a supremely nippy performance and will be capable of running triple-A games in Full HD without breaking a sweat.

One of the best things about the MSI Prestige 16 Studio is its compact design, making it easy to take on the go and use as a work laptop as well as a gaming device. The 16-inch display makes use of Mini LED technology which should provide brilliant visuals and up to 1000 nits of brightness, according to MSI. This combined with the high colour accuracy makes the laptop a great pick for content creatives too, opening the doors to work on colour-sensitive tasks.

Image Credit (Amazon/Keepa)

As you can see from the Keepa price history screenshot above, this is the lowest price the MSI Prestige 16 Studio has ever been on Amazon, and that doesn’t even include the added discount from the Amazon voucher. We can’t guarantee that this deal will last for long, so you may want to jump on it now before it’s too late.

All in all, if you’re looking for a laptop that can do it all, then the MSI Prestige 16 Studio is a fantastic choice. The high-end internals allow for both productivity and graphical workloads, and the dazzling screen should bring video content to life. Just make sure you use the available Amazon voucher before this deal comes to a close.