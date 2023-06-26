Mortal Kombat 1 is already discounted ahead of release

The latest instalment of Mortal Kombat won’t be hitting shelves until late September but you can pre-order it now for under £50.

We’re all waiting on tenterhooks for the release of Mortal Kombat 1, the twelfth main instalment in the Mortal Kombat series and effectively a major reboot (hence the use of the number ‘1’). Even though the game won’t be released until the 19th of September, you can pre-order it right now with a sweet discount.

Hit is offering up Mortal Kombat 1 on the PS5 with a £11.14 discount, bringing the price all the way down from £59.99 to just £48.85. Since this game hasn’t even been released yet, it’s unlikely that you’ll find a better price drop in the run up to its release – trust us, we’ve checked.

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature an all-new story mode alongside classic online multiplayer, giving you the chance to battle it out with your friends. One of the biggest changes from the previous games is the introduction of Kameo Fighters, which will fight alongside you throughout the game.

Pick from a unique roster of Kameo fighters to assist you during battle, with the option of switching out the characters to create new fighting styles every time you play. From what we know so far, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Jax and Kano have been confirmed as Kameo Fighters, with players picking these characters from a separate roster before every fight.

If you want a bit more insight into what the game will supposedly have in store then you’ll definitely want to check out the first trailer above. As you might expect, even though the game will takes the series’ narrative in a new direction, it will still feature plenty of blood and guts with jaw-dropping fatalities that are sure to please long-time fans.

Simply put, if you’re looking to add Mortal Kombat 1 to your roster upon release but don’t fancy paying full price for the game then now’s your chance to bag a bargain.