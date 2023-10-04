Logitech’s G502 wireless gaming mouse is now less than half-price

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming rig on a budget thanks to this amazing Logitech wireless mouse deal.

Picking up new gaming peripherals can be a faff at any time of year, particularly if you aren’t sure of which new devices are worth buying. Luckily Amazon’s just made your next mout upgrade a lot easier, knocking down the price of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse from £139.99 to just £61.92.

Not only is that a 56% discount, but ordering this product qualifies you for 33% off Xbox Game Pass for PC for three months, so you can start playing a plethora of new games the minute you connect your new peripheral.

The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse comes with 11 buttons alongside a hyper-fast scroll wheel. Each button can be customised for different games and apps, and the scroll wheel allows you to speed through documents and pages without wasting any time.

Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £61.92 View Deal

Was £139.99

Now £61.92 View Deal

Logitech claims that the integrated Hero sensor delivers incredible speed and accuracy thanks to its 25,600 DPI range. A higher DPI count allows the cursor to cover more screen distance with less physical movement from the player, which is a necessity in competitive online gaming.

Since this is a wireless mouse, you won’t be bogged down by cables ruining the aesthetic of your desk setup. The Lightspeed wireless USB connector offers a 1ms connection, so you shouldn’t experience any lag or juddering the next time you dive into a match.

Moreover, this mouse comes with Logitech LightSync technology and support for Logitech G Hub software. This opens the doors to customising the RGB lights on your mouse, with 16.8 million colours to choose from. Synchronise the lighting with your gameplay or create your own unique lighting animations to create the perfect personalised set-up.

As the buying frenzy starts to build the closer we get to Black Friday, there’s no telling exactly how long this particular deal will be available for, so if you want a high-end gaming mouse on the cheap then now’s the time to strike.