Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Logitech’s G502 wireless gaming mouse is now less than half-price

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming rig on a budget thanks to this amazing Logitech wireless mouse deal.

Picking up new gaming peripherals can be a faff at any time of year, particularly if you aren’t sure of which new devices are worth buying. Luckily Amazon’s just made your next mout upgrade a lot easier, knocking down the price of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse from £139.99 to just £61.92

Not only is that a 56% discount, but ordering this product qualifies you for 33% off Xbox Game Pass for PC for three months, so you can start playing a plethora of new games the minute you connect your new peripheral. 

The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse comes with 11 buttons alongside a hyper-fast scroll wheel. Each button can be customised for different games and apps, and the scroll wheel allows you to speed through documents and pages without wasting any time. 

This Logitech wireless gaming mouse has just seen a massive discount

This Logitech wireless gaming mouse has just seen a massive discount

If you want to upgrade your gaming rig without breaking the bank, then you will want to take a look at this unmissable deal on the Logitech G5012 wireless gaming mouse.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139.99
  • Now £61.92
View Deal

Logitech claims that the integrated Hero sensor delivers incredible speed and accuracy thanks to its 25,600 DPI range. A higher DPI count allows the cursor to cover more screen distance with less physical movement from the player, which is a necessity in competitive online gaming. 

Since this is a wireless mouse, you won’t be bogged down by cables ruining the aesthetic of your desk setup. The Lightspeed wireless USB connector offers a 1ms connection, so you shouldn’t experience any lag or juddering the next time you dive into a match. 

Moreover, this mouse comes with Logitech LightSync technology and support for Logitech G Hub software. This opens the doors to customising the RGB lights on your mouse, with 16.8 million colours to choose from. Synchronise the lighting with your gameplay or create your own unique lighting animations to create the perfect personalised set-up.

As the buying frenzy starts to build the closer we get to Black Friday, there’s no telling exactly how long this particular deal will be available for, so if you want a high-end gaming mouse on the cheap then now’s the time to strike.

You might like…

Amazon’s dropped a home office bargain on this Dell monitor

Amazon’s dropped a home office bargain on this Dell monitor

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
The Garmin Venu 2 is a steal at this price

The Garmin Venu 2 is a steal at this price

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Forget Spotify, you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Forget Spotify, you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Ninja’s excellent Dual Basket Air Fryer is back on offer

Ninja’s excellent Dual Basket Air Fryer is back on offer

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Argos just dropped a seriously tempting PS5 bundle

Argos just dropped a seriously tempting PS5 bundle

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Echo Show 15 is now a budget smart TV at this price

Echo Show 15 is now a budget smart TV at this price

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.