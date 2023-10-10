Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG Gram 16 laptop sees £500 price slash for Prime Day

The LG Gram series has become a popular option for those who want a big-screen laptop with an ultra-portable design. And now the latest model has seen an enormous £500 price slash for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

For just £1499.99 you can bag an LG Gram 16 laptop with an i7 Intel Core processor, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. This should result in a high-speed performance capable of dealing with any productivity workloads. The 2TB SSD offers plentiful storage too, and could be ideal for those with lots of photos and videos.

The most impressive aspect about the LG Gram 16 2023 is that it has a 16-inch screen, yet only weighs 1.2kg. That’s incredibly light, with other 16-inch laptops often weighing twice as much. This makes it ideal for on-the-go work, especially if you want a large screen to watch video during your downtime.

Don’t forget that you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access this deal. But since you’re making a £500 saving compared to the original price, you’ll be making back your money immediately.

We haven’t reviewed this latest model of the LG Gram 16 just yet, but we awarded the LG Gram 16 (2022) laptop a 4.5 rating out of 5. In our verdict, we said: “The LG Gram 16 (2022) is a wonderful laptop, featuring a lovely 16-inch panel as well as an ultra-portable design that’s easy to stow away in a bag.”

So if you are looking to buy a big-screen laptop with high-end specs, but also need it to be light enough to carry around on the regular, then look no further than the LG Gram 16 (2023). It’s one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen during Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals event so far.

