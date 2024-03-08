Level up your home office with this Dell XPS Desktop price cut

For anyone on the hunt for a new desktop PC powerful enough for the whole family to use then look no further than this incredible deal from Dell.

Now available as part of Dell’s ongoing TechFest sale, you can now bag the sturdy Dell XPS Desktop with up to 10% off the final price. The deal won’t be around forever, so if you’ve been pondering an upgrade for some time but haven’t quite found the right moment – now’s your chance.

In order to suit a range of budgets, the Dell XPS Desktop can be configured on the product page to be tailor-made to your needs, but if you want a model that sits in the sweet spot of being high-powered yet affordable, we’re going to focus on the £1849 option (now just £1599).

This particular model features an all-powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is advanced enough to allow the XPS Desktop to tackle whichever tasks you need to get through. Whether you’re working to meet an impending deadline from your home office, or the kids need to get through a bit of homework before dinner, the XPS Desktop is more than ready.

Dell XPS Desktop Deal For anyone looking to upgrade their work from home set-up, look no further than this limited time offer on the powerful Dell XPS Desktop. Dell

Was £1849

Now £1599 View Deal

With a massive 32GB RAM under the hood (from two 16GB DDR5 cards), that’s more than enough to work on heavy duty video and photo editing, so if you work in a creative role – or are looking to make a change and need the tech required – then you’re in luck.

There’s even a 1TB SSD built-in, so you’d be hard pressed to require any external storage, even if you are working with larger files, for some time at least. You won’t have to worry about needing accessories either (beyond a monitor) as there’s a keyboard and mouse bundled in with your purchase.

When you’re ready to kick back and enjoy some downtime, the XPS Desktop can also lend a hand as a gaming-ready machine. With the aforementioned chipset and a dedicated high-end graphics card, you can dive straight into the latest titles.

If you’re a fan of online titles like Fortnite, Rocket League or Call of Duty Warzone then you’ll be glad to know that the Dell XPS Desktop has Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. This means that with an accompanying Wi-Fi 6E router you can keep your finger on the pulse without ever missing a beat due to lag or slowdown.

You won’t have to worry about overloading your components during a gaming session either as the XPS Desktop has been designed in such a way as to optimise the space within its chassis to maximise airflow.

With all of this in mind, the Dell XPS Desktop leaves very little to be desired, and it’s an easy win for anyone looking to save some cash whilst upgrading to the very best. Just make sure to nab yours before the Dell TechFest sale comes to an end.

This article has been published in parternship with Intel. You can read about our partnership policies here.