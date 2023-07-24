Last Chance Deal: Alienware’s m15 R7 gaming laptop offer is almost gone

If you’re on the hunt for a gaming laptop then you’re in luck, as Dell is currently offering an unbelievable deal on the Alienware m15 R7.

As part of the brand’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, Dell has brought the Alienware m15 R7 down from £1918.99 to just £1398.99, saving you a massive £520 on the high-specced laptop.

Dell’s sale (as you may expect) is set to end next Monday on the last day of July, but there’s a good chance that this deal won’t stick around until then. The reason for this is that, at the time of writing, 62% of the stock available for the offer has already been claimed, and it’s only increasing. At this rate, we’d be surprised if the deal is still around for more than a few days from now.

As any gamer knows, there are tons of high-powered laptops out there but what separates the m15 R7 from the rest? For starters, it comes packed with the super speedy AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and a whopping 1TB SSD to boot.

With all those specs in mind, not only will you be able to play all of the latest games in a visually pleasing state, but you’ll have more than enough storage to keep all of your favourites downloaded and ready to go.

Speaking of visuals, the laptop’s large 15.6-inch FHD display is perfect for seeing everything comfortably without the need to squint, and the super-fast 165Hz refresh rate means that everything will look incredibly smooth during gameplay too.

No matter how you look at it, this m15 R7 deal is a great chance to get premium-level specs at a far more reasonable price point, so if you’ve been eyeing up a laptop upgrade then now’s the best time to do so without breaking the bank.

This article has been published in parternship with Dell. You can read about our partnership policies here.