iPhone 14 is now the same price as a mid-range handset

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want a smartphone that has tonnes of impressive features and boasts powerful performance, but don’t want to splurge on an expensive handset? Look no further than this iPhone 14 deal from Giffgaff.

You can currently nab a refurbished iPhone 14 in ‘like new’ condition for just £479. With 128GB of storage and a 24-month warranty included, this is an incredibly generous iPhone 14 deal.

Get the iPhone 14 for under £500

Get a refurbished “like new” iPhone 14 handset on Giffgaff for just £479. With no visible scratches on the screen or body and tested to ensure 100% working condition, a refurbished model is a great way to save money on your smartphone upgrade.

  • Giffgaff
  • Like new condition
  • Now £479
View Deal

Giffgaff explains that ‘like new’ refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body. All Giffgaff refurbished phones are also cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition.

The iPhone 14 remains a reliable and feature-packed smartphone, despite launching back in 2022. In fact it boasts many features that are still being rolled out in smartphones today, including an all-day battery life and Crash Detection, that recognises if you’ve been in a serious car crash and alerts the emergency services.

Running on Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, expect speedy performance for everything from multitasking to video streaming and even playing triple-A console games.

With an advanced rear dual-camera system that includes 12MP main and ultrawide lenses, and a 12MP front camera, photo quality is clear and detailed in most lighting conditions. Filming videos is easier too with Cinematic Mode in 4K Dolby Vision and Action Mode that allows smoother handheld recordings up to 60fps.

It’s worth noting that you will need to order this Giffgaff deal with a £10 rolling SIM contract but if you already have an active SIM then you can just cancel this SIM immediately after ordering the handset and you won’t incur any future costs beyond that.

We gave the iPhone 14 a four-star review, with Editor Max Parker concluding it “is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

This generous offer on a refurbished ‘like new’ iPhone 14 is not one to be missed. For under £500, you can get a powerful and reliable iPhone without breaking the bank.

