I find deals for a living and these are the 5 Prime Day savings you shouldn’t miss

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is underway and I’ve spent the entirety of it separating the diamonds from the guff to help you make the right purchase.

It’s a little surreal to write down but I’ve been tracking the latest tech deals for Trusted Reviews for over five years. In that time I’ve come to know proper deal when I see one, and I’ve been putting those expertise to the test with Amazon’s latest Prime Day–esque sale.

Admittedly, it feels a bit odd for Amazon to drop a Prime-exclusive sale so close to Black Friday and I was a little sceptical as to whether it could match the value of Prime Day and yet, to its credit, this autumnal event has dropped some pretty impressive discounts. Here are the five best deals I’ve spotted so far.

Honor 90

The Honor 90 is one of the best phones I’ve tested all year, but it had stiff competition with the same £449 launch price as the Pixel 7a. Now however, it’s possible to bag that same phone for just £349.99 in Amazon’s sale, making it a far better choice for anyone who wants a solid upgrade on a budget.

The phone boasts one of the nicest displays I’ve ever seen on a smartphone, a competent camera set-up and importantly, an actual two-day battery life. That’s a rare combination to find, even at the higher end of the market, which just makes this deal an absolute whopper and well worth snapping up before it’s gone.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Admittedly, this is a repeat of a deal that we saw during Prime Day earlier this year but it was an outstanding offer then and it hasn’t lost its potency now. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still the best earbuds out there for active noise cancelling, surpassing even the Sony WF-1000XM5 in this area.

Whatever magic Bose uses, the Earbuds II can dispel background noise with ease which makes them great for working and studying in a busy place. For £199, they’re also cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2, making them an easier premium buy on the wallet right now.

Pixel 7

Even though we’ve recently been treated to the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, last year’s Pixel 7 has continued to drop in price over the last few weeks and now it’s actually cheaper than the Pixel 7a.

At £376.36, the Pixel 7 is an absolute bargain and you’ll be hard pressed to find any phone at that price that can match what the Pixel 7 is capable of in terms of smartphone photography. Throw in the added support from Google and the clean experience of stock Android, and you’re looking at one heck of an upgrade.

Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer

There have been a ton of great air fryer deals throughout this sale but the one that absolutely has our attention is the 44% reduction on the Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer. As you might infer, this appliance has functions that go well beyond typical air frying, with features including baking, roasting and grilling.

All of that functionality does add up to a fairly bulky machine, but if you have limited kitchen space and having multiple appliances is just out of the question then the Ninja 10-in-1 is a great pick, and this is by far the lowest price I’ve seen for it yet.

GoPro Hero 9

Anyone’s who’s had a look at the recent batch of GoPro cameras has more than likely been put off by their notably high price tags. Once an affordable action camera, the recent GoPro Hero 12, and even last year’s GoPro Hero 11, have launched at a rate closer to the £400 mark, which is exactly why Amazon’s GoPro Hero 9 deal is worth shouting about.

Now going for just £179 as part of the sale, the Hero 9 is now an easy budget recommendation for any budding vloggers out there or even someone who just wants to document their holidays a bit better without risking their smartphone on more adventurous treks.