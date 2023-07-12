The Honor 90 Lite was already a cheaper, stripped-back version of the Honor 90 for more budget-orientated consumers, but that has been taken to the next level during the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Despite an already cheap £249.99 RRP, you can pick up the Honor 90 Lite during Prime Day for just £199.99. That’s a saving of £50 compared to the RRP. That’ll get you the 8GB + 256GB variant in either Titanium Silver or Midnight Black – those that want the colourful Cyan Lake finish will have to pay the full asking price.

But before you rush over to Amazon, it’s worth noting that, as part of the Prime Day sales, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the deal. Don’t fret if you don’t want to spend the £95 on an annual subscription though; you can also sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial if you haven’t before.

Prime Day has destroyed the price of the Honor 90 Lite The Honor 90 Lite is even cheaper than usual with £50 off its regular £249.99 RRP, bringing it down to just under £200. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

Despite the budget price tag, the Honor 90 Lite has impressive specs including a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage as standard and a main 100MP camera that uses pixel binning tech to improve the light and detail of photos captured.

That’s paired with a MediaTek Dimenisty 6020 chipset and 8GB of RAM as standard, and with a 4500mAh battery, it shouldn’t have any issue lasting all day on a single charge. There’s also fast 66W charging on offer, though you’ll have to pick up a supported charger yourself.

Tech specs aside, it’s also simply a good-looking smartphone with a premium look and a thin-and-light build at 7.5mm and 179g, which should make it easy to hold one-handed too.

At less than £200, the Honor 90 Lite is a steal this Amazon Prime Day.

Our favourite Prime Day deals