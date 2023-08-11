Here’s the cheapest price to pre-order Armored Core 6

If you’re keen to pick up legendary developer FromSoftware’s latest title, then look no further than this incredible pre-order deal.

You can pre-order Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for the PS5 today for only £48.85, courtesy of Hit, which is a great deal for a brand-new, blockbuster title. While the listing doesn’t actually highlight the fact that this is a reduced price, the game is currently listed for £59.99 elsewhere.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an entry in the Armored Core series – 10 years in fact – and it’s great to see FromSoftware revisit the mecha combat series. The company’s been busy in the meantime, producing one of the most impressive runs in video game history; the Dark Souls trilogy as well as Bloodborne and Elden Ring. If those games are anything to go by, players will be in for a treat with Armored Core VI.

Pre-order Armored Core 6 for under £50

Armored Core eschews the fantasy, RPG style of many of FromSoftware’s other titles in favour of a purely epic, combat-focused game set in a world of futuristic technology, including the titular mechas themselves, the Armored Cores. These hulking beasts are what the player controls, and are highly customisable, allowing for different approaches to combat including four key weapon slots. The list of weapons is varied and huge too, allowing you to experiment with everything from missiles to chainsaws.

In an interview with PlayStation, director Masaru Yamamura emphasised the immersiveness of the planet Rubicon. He described it as “an intricate and multi-layered world, brimming with mega-structures and enormous underground facilities built by its former inhabitants.” Exploring the worlds of FromSoftware games are always a treat, and it seems like this one will be no different. The studio really leaned into the huge scale aspect in Elden Ring, so players can expect great things in this regard.

In short, this game has us excited, and you can get in on the action for less thanks to Hit’s impressive pre-order discount.