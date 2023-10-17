Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a fantastic GoPro deal ahead of Black Friday, look no further. The GoPro Hero 10 Black has plummeted to just £249 on Amazon

Right now, you can save 29% on the 5.3K GoPro Hero 10 Black compared to the action camera’s usual £349 price, bringing the total down to just £249. That’s £100 that could go toward a waterproof case, extra batteries, other GoPro accessories or right back into your bank account in time for Christmas. 

The Hero 10 Black is a camera launched by industry-leading action cam maker GoPro in 2021. 

The GoPro is capable of capturing detailed 5.3K/60fps video, sharp 23-megapixel images and 8x slo-mo footage in up to 2.7K. 

HyperSmooth 4.0 delivers smooth and stable video, while the rugged and waterproof design allows you to plunge to depths of up to 33ft right out of the box. 

For those looking at upgrading from an older GoPro, the Hero 10 Black is powered by GoPro’s own GP2 engine, promising snappy performance, responsive touch controls and double the frame rate compared to previous GoPros. 

We gave the GoPro Hero 10 Black 4.5 out of 5 stars. Deputy Editor Thomas Deehan wrote: 

“If you can contend with its painfully high price tag, then the GoPro Hero 10 is the most hassle-free action camera to date. The device itself can capture stunning footage that’s always stable thanks to HyperSmooth 4.0, and the accompanying GoPro Quik app can turn videos into must-see content in just a matter of minutes. While it might not be at its best in low-light situations, the Hero 10 is easily the current king atop the action-cam pile”. 

Of course, our review was published when the Hero 10 Black launched in 2021. At the time, the action camera cost £479.99, making the painfully high price tag a thing of the past for this particular model. 

Head to Amazon now to save £100 compared to GoPro Hero 10 Black’s current price (or £230 compared to its launch price) and bag the action cam for as little as £249. 

