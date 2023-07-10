Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Google Pixel Watch has dropped to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Google’s Pixel Watch is a slick wearable for Android users that combines excellent design with Fitbit health and exercise tracking, wide app availability via WearOS 3.5 and a range of customisable watch faces – and it’s down to its lowest price yet at Amazon in the UK.

In the run-up to Amazon’s two-day Prime Day spectacular set to kick off tomorrow, deals have already begun to appear on the online storefront. That includes the Pixel Watch, available for just £269 right now – £110 off its usual £379 RRP. That’s a saving of 29%, bringing the Google wearable down to its lowest price since its launch last year. 

More specifically, the limited-time deal will bag you the Obsidian Black finish with LTE connectivity, allowing you to connect the Pixel Watch to your smartphone contract and use it to make calls, send texts and more without having your smartphone nearby, further improving just how capable the Pixel Watch could be.

You could save even more and get the Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch for just £249, but for an extra £20, the LTE connectivity will be worth it for many. 

It’s also available for next-day delivery for Prime members, meaning you should have it on your wrist by tomorrow as long as your fast. There’s no word on just how long the deal will last either, so if you’re tempted, you’d better be quick. 

We were impressed with the design and build of the wearable in our full Pixel Watch review, offering a slim, lightweight build with a bright AMOLED display, and we loved the software experience on offer too. It’s clean and pure compared to even the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, with dedicated Fitbit fitness and health tracking including a built-in ECG for heart rate monitoring. 

The only thing that really let it down was battery life, with the Watch failing to last more than a day with features like the always-on display active. Still, with a cheaper price tag than when we reviewed the watch in 2022, some may be willing to overlook the shortcomings in battery life. 

It’s probably also worth pointing out that the Google Pixel Watch is exclusively available on Android with no official support for iOS. That might frustrate some iPhone owners, but hey, you’ve got the Apple Watch to enjoy, right?

