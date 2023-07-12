Google’s new Pixel 7a has already dropped in price

Despite the fact that the Google Pixel 7a was only announced in mid-May 2023, the budget-friendly smartphone is already on offer as part of Amazon’s Prime Day offering.

More specifically, as part of the two-day sale extravaganza, you can pick up a Pixel 7a bundle including a silicone case and a Pixel-branded 30W charger for just £399 – a discount of £50 compared to the RRP of the phone alone, or a drop of £80 for the specific bundle. Either way, it’s a solid saving on a very popular smartphone.

It’s worth pointing out that, as a part of the Prime Day sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for a free trial pretty easily.

Even at its regular £449 RRP, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the best mid-range smartphones around. Not only does it look eerily similar to the more expensive Google Pixel 7 but it boasts key flagship-level features like the Google Tensor G2 chipset also found in the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold, as well as a capable dual camera offering with Google’s signature Pixel performance on offer.

It also works as a middle ground between small flagships like the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 and larger models like the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, measuring in at 6.4 inches. If you want something large enough for binging but still compact enough for comfortable one-handed use, the Pixel 7a could be your answer.

It also boasts a stock approach to Android 13 – something universally praised by those that use Pixel phones – with plenty of unique AI-powered features like the ability to screen incoming calls from unknown callers or the ability to listen out for music and make note of it for later reference. Compared to the software experience on offer from much of the mid-range competition, it’s next-level, and it’ll get five years of software support too.

We were enamoured with the Pixel 7a, awarding it 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full review, praising the quality of the camera, the clean approach to software and the price tag, even if it is more expensive than the £399 Pixel 6a most of the time.

