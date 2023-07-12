Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google’s new Pixel 7a has already dropped in price

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Despite the fact that the Google Pixel 7a was only announced in mid-May 2023, the budget-friendly smartphone is already on offer as part of Amazon’s Prime Day offering. 

More specifically, as part of the two-day sale extravaganza, you can pick up a Pixel 7a bundle including a silicone case and a Pixel-branded 30W charger for just £399 – a discount of £50 compared to the RRP of the phone alone, or a drop of £80 for the specific bundle. Either way, it’s a solid saving on a very popular smartphone. 

It’s worth pointing out that, as a part of the Prime Day sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for a free trial pretty easily. 

Trusted Reviews
Buy the Google Pixel 7a for just £399, with case and 30W charger included

Buy the Google Pixel 7a for just £399, with case and 30W charger included

The Google Pixel 7a has seen a mega price drop for Prime Day, now available for just £399. What’s more, Amazon is throwing in a Pixel 7a case and 30W charger at no extra cost.

  • Amazon
  • Save £79.99
  • Now £399
View Deal

Even at its regular £449 RRP, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the best mid-range smartphones around. Not only does it look eerily similar to the more expensive Google Pixel 7 but it boasts key flagship-level features like the Google Tensor G2 chipset also found in the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold, as well as a capable dual camera offering with Google’s signature Pixel performance on offer. 

It also works as a middle ground between small flagships like the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 and larger models like the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, measuring in at 6.4 inches. If you want something large enough for binging but still compact enough for comfortable one-handed use, the Pixel 7a could be your answer. 

It also boasts a stock approach to Android 13 – something universally praised by those that use Pixel phones – with plenty of unique AI-powered features like the ability to screen incoming calls from unknown callers or the ability to listen out for music and make note of it for later reference. Compared to the software experience on offer from much of the mid-range competition, it’s next-level, and it’ll get five years of software support too. 

We were enamoured with the Pixel 7a, awarding it 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full review, praising the quality of the camera, the clean approach to software and the price tag, even if it is more expensive than the £399 Pixel 6a most of the time.

Today’s Best Prime Day deals:

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Trusted Reviews 1 min ago
Upgrade your vacuum with Prime Day’s Shark mega deal

Upgrade your vacuum with Prime Day’s Shark mega deal

Jon Mundy 4 mins ago
Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini for Prime users

Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini for Prime users

Nick Rayner 8 mins ago
Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

Hannah Davies 9 mins ago
Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Gemma Ryles 15 mins ago
Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Price cuts on MacBooks, iPhone and more

Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Price cuts on MacBooks, iPhone and more

Adam Speight 28 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.