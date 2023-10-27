Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get Alan Wake 2 for free with this gaming PC deal

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Save over £100 on a new gaming PC brimming with great specs, and enjoy the long awaited Alan Wake sequel as a free bonus at the same time.

Boasting cutting-edge graphics processing, this PC represents great value if you want to experience some of the newest titles with all the latest visual advancements, especially raytracing. Plus, with a brand-new gaming title as part of the deal, it’s definitely worth taking a look at the offer while it’s still available.

Let’s start with the PC, the most standout component of which is the Nvidia RTX 4070 which is from the newest generation of Nvidia GPUs and packed with all sorts of brilliant tech, including machine learning software that’ll get you the very best graphical performance from every game. 

In Alan Wake 2 specifically, this means enjoying some of the most immersive lighting effects ever put to gaming, perfect for this dark, deeply moody horror title.

Other highlights of the PC include 1TB of SSD storage space (plenty of room for your Steam library) and the Intel Core i5 12400F, which is well-regarded for its great value-for-money performance and massive capacity for overclocking. 

If you add up the cost of the components individually, this PC represents really great value, and that’s without the game, free Norton VPN trial and and one month of Game Pass attached.

So what should you expect from your free copy of Alan Wake 2? Well, it’s a survival horror game from the same developers as Max Payne, and a sequel to the original 2010 title. 

You’ll control two main characters, the eponymous Alan Wake, thriller novelist, and FBI agent Saga Anderson. As you traverse through a mysterious and unsettling dimension, trying desperately to conserve supplies as you go, while simultaneously unravelling the truth of your situation. 

While you can expect to read our review of the game in due course, the PC version has received ‘Universal Acclaim’ on Metacritic, so you should expect to be in good hands throughout. 

All in all, this is a great value pick-up that should enable you to enjoy triple-A titles on high graphics settings for years to come, and what better way to put it to the test than with one of the most highly-anticipated horror games of the year, just in time for Halloween.

