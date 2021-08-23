Gaming Bargain: God of War is just £7.99 with this phenomenal deal

One of the PlayStation 4’s best games has dropped to just £7.99, alongside other hits like Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

Even several years after its release, God of War is still a must-have game for anyone who owns a PS4. It’s even backwards compatible with PS5, enjoying a boost to 60fps for Sony’s latest console, making this a perfect time to buy.

If you don’t fancy spending the £70 asking price that a lot of new triple-A titles go for, then this is a easy recommendation for any gamer.

If you’re not familiar with the God of War franchise, this is a great place to start. Even though there are several callbacks to earlier games in the series, this instalment is very much a franchise reboot that takes Kratos’ story in a new direction.

This time around we see the demigod assuming a more paternal role as he navigates a new land heavily inspired by Norse mythology, alongside his young son Atreus.

God of War received four stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the verdict reading: “God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies.”

You also have Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition to consider if you want an RPG instead. Another PS4 classic, Zero Dawn follows Aloy, a young woman who lives in a world overrun by machines, adding a unique sci-fi twist to the open-world genre.

At such a low price, both games are an absolute bargain, and if you don’t already have them in your collection then now’s the time to sweep them up.