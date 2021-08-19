Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of the Nintendo Switch’s best titles has dropped to just £16

Burnout Paradise Remastered – a souped up version of the classic open world racer has dropped to a mere £16 on Nintendo Switch, making for a seriously tempting buy.

Even though Burnout Paradise is one of the best racing games of the last 20 years, its launch price on Nintendo Switch was anything but. Bringing out the Switch tax in full force, the game cost £44.99 at launch which was rather absurd given that it originally came out in 2008.

With that price hike out of the way however, Burnout Paradise Remastered is an easy recommendation at just £16, particularly if you’re in the mood for an adrenaline inducing game to play on the go.

If you’ve never played Burnout Paradise then it almost goes without saying that the Remastered version if by far the best place to start. This iteration packs the base game and all of the additional DLC that was made available, including the Big Surf Island expansion.

Because the game isn’t a modern triple-A title, it runs brilliantly on the Nintendo Switch’s hardware, regardless of whether you’re playing it handheld or on the TV.

In my original review for the port, this was my verdict: “Even after all this time, Burnout Paradise remains an absolute blast to play. The upgrade to 60fps in Remastered only heightens the adrenaline rush, and the game’s emphasis on exploration and quick-fire racing make it a brilliant fit for being taken on the go.”

My main criticism for the game was its ridiculously high price point, which prevented it from obtaining a higher score. Now that the game has plummeted in price however, it’s an easy recommendation for any Switch owner.

As either a chance to dive back into some nostalgic Burnout gameplay or even explore the franchise for the first time, this superb offer on Burnout Paradise Remastered should not be missed.

