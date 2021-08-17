The launch for Life is Strange: True Colours is just around the corner, but there’s already a discount to be had if you fancy preordering a copy of the game.

Over at Boss Deals’ eBay storefront, the game is listed at £39.99, but if you use the code HAVE10OFF at the checkout then it can be yours for the much more tempting price of just £35.99. We’ve had a look around and this is by far the cheapest price you can find the game for right now.

Deal: Life is Strange: True Colours (PS4/PS5) for just £35.99 with code HAVE10OFF

To sweeten the deal even further, the PS4 copy of the game comes with a PS5 upgrade at no additional cost, allowing you to skip the higher price point of the PS5 version that’s also listed on Boss Deals’ store.

Taking place in the same world as previous Life is Strange titles, True Colours follows Alex as she moves into the small town of Haven Springs to be reunited with her long lost brother, Gabe. After an accident causes Gabe’s death, it seems as though there’s more to Haven Springs than meets the eye, and it’s up to Alex to use her hidden powers to find out who’s telling the truth.

In this adventure, Alex will cross paths with some alumni of Blackwell Academy, the school featured in Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, who have since moved into the town of Haven Springs.

Just as with previous Life is Strange titles, there’s an element of science-fiction involved as Alex has the power to understand and control the emotions of others, which appear as auras around their person.

Deal: Life is Strange: True Colours (PS4/PS5) for just £35.99 with code HAVE10OFF

If you’ve yet to play a Life is Strange title before then True Colours should be a good point to dive in as it only has a loose connection to previous games in the series. With a focus on storytelling and choice driven narratives, Life is Strange is ideal for anyone who’s enjoyed titles from Telltale Games or Quantic Dream.

At the lowest price possible right now, this deal on Life s Strange: True Colours is a solid bargain for anyone wanting to get the game at launch. Just be aware that the code HAVE10OFF expires on Thursday, August 19.