Hit a new personal best with this Apple Watch 3 price cut

The Apple Watch 3 has dropped in price to just £179.99, making it the perfect opportunity to get yourself a great fitness wearable on the cheap.

Available from Electrical-Deals on eBay, these Watches are Certified Refurbished with Apple’s approval, so you know that their quality will be just like new. You will also get a 12-month warranty with this offer, giving you extra peace of mind.

Even though there are newer Apple Watches out there, the 3 is still a great buy as it continues to be including in the latest cycle of updates from Apple and third-party apps, including Spotify offline support.

The Apple Watch 3 was also packs GPS support, letting you leave your phone at home when you want to track an outdoor run or cycle.

We rated the Apple Watch 3 a solid 4/5 stars and awarded it a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to the nifty updates under the hood and tasteful design.

Even now, the Apple Watch 3 is a great smartwatch for iPhone users wants to keep a closer eye on their fitness goals. Unless you want to specifically track your blood oxygen levels or conduct an ECG scan, a lot of newer features are ones that most people can do without.

The Apple Watch 3 was also the first Apple wearable to introduce a bit of colour to the Digital Crown, getting a splash of red to highlight its presence.

As is the case with all Apple Watches, you’re more than welcome to customise the bands to make it more your own, or you can stick with the classic white Sport Band that’s included with this deal.

At a price that’s much more affordable than other Apple Watches on the market right now, this fantastic deal is perfect for any wearable enthusiasts. You will want to act fast though, as there’s only a limited quantity available according to the listing.

