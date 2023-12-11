Galaxy Tab S9 FE just got its first big price cut

Forget the iPad, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which only came out two months ago, now has a huge price cut attached.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range has long been a solid contender against Apple’s iPads but now the competition is even more fierce as you can get the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE for just £389 – a massive £60 reduction on its initial £449 asking price.

Given that the Tab S9 FE only just came out, I’m quite surprised that it’s already reduced by such a noteworthy amount but either way the timing is particularly handy if you’re currently shopping around for a new tablet in time for Christmas.

Not only will the Tab S9 FE (at the time of posting) arrive before Christmas Day, but at £389 it’s far more affordable than the £499 iPad 10 which it’s going up against, and it includes the S Pen stylus in the box, which is more than can be said for the Apple Pencil. With all that in mind, you’d be saving a fair amount overall by opting for Samsung’s tablet.

Speaking of the S Pen, this is where Samsung’s Tab range really comes into its own. In our four-star review for the device, our tester noted: “this is a full-size plastic pen with 4096 pressure sensitivity levels and tilt detection, which make it a pretty high-fidelity drawing tool. Creating digital art or doodles with this thing feels great, and the S-Pen has a proper tip with a little give to it to avoid you simply sketching with a hard nib on hard glass.”

This makes it a great choice for any kids who love to draw or even any students looking to pursue a career in art or graphic design. Of course, you could just use the S Pen for taking notes during a lecture or a meeting – it’s entirely up to you.

Beyond the S Pen experience, there’s plenty to keep someone occupied thanks to the countless amount of apps available via the Google Play Store. So, for example, if you want to stream some Netflix, dive into a bit of gaming and then read a few digital magazines via Readly, then you can do exactly that.

Tablets are always a great Christmas present thanks to their versatility but this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE just makes it easier to recommend than ever, so if you want a great all-rounder on the cheap then this is it.