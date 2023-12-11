Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE just got its first big price cut

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Forget the iPad, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which only came out two months ago, now has a huge price cut attached.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range has long been a solid contender against Apple’s iPads but now the competition is even more fierce as you can get the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE for just £389 – a massive £60 reduction on its initial £449 asking price.

Given that the Tab S9 FE only just came out, I’m quite surprised that it’s already reduced by such a noteworthy amount but either way the timing is particularly handy if you’re currently shopping around for a new tablet in time for Christmas.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Deal

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Deal

Just in time for Christmas, the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with S Pen included) has just had its first big price cut over at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now £389
View Deal

Not only will the Tab S9 FE (at the time of posting) arrive before Christmas Day, but at £389 it’s far more affordable than the £499 iPad 10 which it’s going up against, and it includes the S Pen stylus in the box, which is more than can be said for the Apple Pencil. With all that in mind, you’d be saving a fair amount overall by opting for Samsung’s tablet.

Speaking of the S Pen, this is where Samsung’s Tab range really comes into its own. In our four-star review for the device, our tester noted: “this is a full-size plastic pen with 4096 pressure sensitivity levels and tilt detection, which make it a pretty high-fidelity drawing tool. Creating digital art or doodles with this thing feels great, and the S-Pen has a proper tip with a little give to it to avoid you simply sketching with a hard nib on hard glass.”

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price History
Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price History

This makes it a great choice for any kids who love to draw or even any students looking to pursue a career in art or graphic design. Of course, you could just use the S Pen for taking notes during a lecture or a meeting – it’s entirely up to you.

Beyond the S Pen experience, there’s plenty to keep someone occupied thanks to the countless amount of apps available via the Google Play Store. So, for example, if you want to stream some Netflix, dive into a bit of gaming and then read a few digital magazines via Readly, then you can do exactly that.

Tablets are always a great Christmas present thanks to their versatility but this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE just makes it easier to recommend than ever, so if you want a great all-rounder on the cheap then this is it.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

