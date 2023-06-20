Galaxy S23 gets the price cut we’ve been waiting for

The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains one of our favourite flagship Android phones, but since its launch there’s been a dearth of good deals on Samsung’s classic smartphone.

Now Amazon has come up with the goods with a 17% discount on the standard version of the device, which knocks £150 off the asking price.

Right now you can get a Samsung Galaxy S23 unlocked for £749 SIM-free, meaning you can use it with any UK network with the minimum of fuss. This is for the 256GB version of the handset, with the deal available in the cream and lavender shades.

Save £150 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Amazon is offering a massive saving on the classic Samsung Galaxy S23. It’s now £749 from £899 for the 256GB version, with a choice of colours. Amazon

Was £899

Now £749 View Deal

We’re massive fans of the Galaxy S23 here at Trusted Reviews, with the classic version of the handset still hitting the high notes after all these years.

In our 4.5-star review published in March, we praised the pocketable minimalistic design, all day battery life and proper flagship performance.

The 6.1-inch AMOLED display continues to do the business, while the triple camera offers a versatile set-up that’ll even enable you to take good photos in low-light conditions.

Our reviewer was particularly effusive in his praise for the battery life, while the absence of huge updates over the Galaxy S22 model are food for thought, especially with some excellent S22 offers available already.

He wrote: “Small phones usually have one particular downfall – battery life – but it seems Samsung has fixed that issue with the S23 and the impressively battery-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, with the phone’s 3900mAh battery easily able to get me through the day without reaching for a charger, though it’s not quite a two-day device, and charge times do leave something to be desired at just 25W.”

“Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a great (though not top-end) selection of tech in a portable form factor, and it should be a serious contender for your next smartphone – just maybe not if you’ve already got the near-identical S22.”