Galaxy Buds Live are now a bargain pair of true wireless

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Had your eye on the Galaxy Buds Live for a while? Now is the perfect time to pounce. These Samsung true wireless earbuds are currently even better than half-price on Amazon. 

The Galaxy Buds Live would usually set you back £139. However, shop now and you’ll save a whipping 58%, bagging you the earbuds for just £59. That’s £80 off a new pair of true wireless earbuds. 

The Galaxy Buds Live are a pair of true wireless earbuds from Samsung.

If you’re in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon has you sorted with this deal. The retailer has slashed more than half off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, bringing the earbuds down from £139 to just £59 while this offer lasts.

The earbuds have a unique bean-shaped shape designed to fit comfortably in the ear, along with a stylish reflective metallic finish chosen to turn heads. 

The Galaxy Buds Live combine AKG sound with Active Noise Cancellation, allowing you to cut out the chatter and immerse yourself in the music. 

There are two outer microphones and one inner mic for clear calls and the earbuds offer up to 21 hours of battery life with 6 hours in the earbuds and 15 in the case. There’s also support for fast charging, meaning you can gleam an hour of audio from a quick 5-minute charge before you’re out the door. 

Finally, the Galaxy Buds Live can pair with your phone, PC or Galaxy Watch at the tap of a button so you can get listening quickly. 

The earbuds come in three colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic White. 

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Galaxy Buds Live fall on Amazon since January, making now a great time to pick them up for less. 

Head to Amazon now to save more than half on the Galaxy Buds Live and get these Samsung wireless earbuds for just £59. That’s a huge £80 saving compared to their £139 RRP. 

