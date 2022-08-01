Forget the Z Flip 4, the Samsung Z Flip 3 just received the perfect price drop

While the rumour mill keeps spinning for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we’ve just spotted an unbelievable deal for the excellent Z Flip 3 foldable phone.

Over at Fonehouse, you can snag the Z Flip 3 with a sizeable 30GB of data for just £35 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

What this means is that over the course of the two-year contract, you’ll only part with £840 which is cheaper than the £949 RRP of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on its own. The fact that you’ll be getting a 30GB allowance on top of that just makes the deal even better.

If you’re not too familiar with the Z Flip 3 however then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. After all, foldable phones are still relatively new technology and while it’s certainly taken a few iterations to work out the kinks, the Z Flip 3 shows exactly why foldable phones have a bright future ahead of them.

For starters, the foldable form factor means that the Z Flip 3 is extremely portable, and can be easily placed into a back pocket or purse. The outside display also gives you a quick look at your notifications, ensuring that you’re always up to date at a glance.

Open up the phone and you’ll be treated to a gorgeous 6.7-inch 120Hz display that’s perfect for catching up with your favourite TV shows on the go. For when you need to take some shots, the dual 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back put out the same punchy, colourful look that Samsung phones are known for.

Plus, for shooting selfies, you can prop the Z Flip 3 up like a laptop, effectively working as a makeshift stand – a terrific feature for shooting the perfect Tik Tok video.

Already one of the best Android phones you can get right now, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 shouldn’t be missed when it’s available at such a discounted rate.