 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Z Flip 4, the Samsung Z Flip 3 just received the perfect price drop

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

While the rumour mill keeps spinning for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we’ve just spotted an unbelievable deal for the excellent Z Flip 3 foldable phone.

Over at Fonehouse, you can snag the Z Flip 3 with a sizeable 30GB of data for just £35 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

What this means is that over the course of the two-year contract, you’ll only part with £840 which is cheaper than the £949 RRP of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on its own. The fact that you’ll be getting a 30GB allowance on top of that just makes the deal even better.

If you’re not too familiar with the Z Flip 3 however then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. After all, foldable phones are still relatively new technology and while it’s certainly taken a few iterations to work out the kinks, the Z Flip 3 shows exactly why foldable phones have a bright future ahead of them.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Contract

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Contract

The stylish Galaxy Z Flip 3 has just seen a huge price drop thanks to this great value contract from Fonehouse, which nabs you 30GB of data with absolutely no upfront cost.

  • Fonehouse
  • No upfront cost
  • £35/month
View Deal

For starters, the foldable form factor means that the Z Flip 3 is extremely portable, and can be easily placed into a back pocket or purse. The outside display also gives you a quick look at your notifications, ensuring that you’re always up to date at a glance.

Open up the phone and you’ll be treated to a gorgeous 6.7-inch 120Hz display that’s perfect for catching up with your favourite TV shows on the go. For when you need to take some shots, the dual 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back put out the same punchy, colourful look that Samsung phones are known for.

Plus, for shooting selfies, you can prop the Z Flip 3 up like a laptop, effectively working as a makeshift stand – a terrific feature for shooting the perfect Tik Tok video.

Already one of the best Android phones you can get right now, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 shouldn’t be missed when it’s available at such a discounted rate.

You might like…

Your Amazon account might be eligible for this secret Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Your Amazon account might be eligible for this secret Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Four bargain smartphones available for under £300 on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Four bargain smartphones available for under £300 on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Peter Phelps 3 weeks ago
Get over half off the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with this anti-Prime Day deal

Get over half off the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with this anti-Prime Day deal

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.