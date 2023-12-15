Forget the iPhone 15 Pro when the S23 Ultra is this cheap

Premium phones tend to cost a small fortune but this isn’t the case with a phenomenal S23 Ultra deal that’s just been spotted.

If you want to get Samsung’s latest flagship phone on the cheap then you can, bagging 250GB of data for just £29 upfront and only £39.99 a month. That’s far more affordable than any contract you’ll find for the iPhone 15 Pro right now, making this is a budget friendly option for anyone wanting to upgrade.

Even though a successor to the S23 Ultra is anticipated in the first half of 2024, there’s no denying that the S23 Ultra has given up little ground since its release at the start of this year. Heck, even the previous S22 Ultra is still a great phone, which just goes to show how many features are packed into Samsung’s Ultra series.

Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap The Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of the best flagship phones you can buy right now, but when it's going for such a low price and with 250GB thrown in, it's never been more of a steal.

The best thing the S23 Ultra has going for it is its camera set-up. You don’t even have to take my word for it, as Mobile Editor Lewis Painter detailed in his 4.5-star review: “the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new 200MP snapper truly surpassed my expectations when it came to photography performance, both in well-lit and low-light conditions, with the latter delivering some of the best results I’ve seen from a smartphone to date.”

While the Ultra has certainly seen some tough competition from the likes of Google and Apple since its release, the phone still puts out eye-catching photos with ease, so if you want to give your social media posts a noticeable boost or simply want to capture family photos in a far better quality then this is the phone to go for.

Unlike any other flagship phone (outside of the foldable space), the S23 Ultra is also great when it comes to productivity, as the included S Pen stylus – which is housed inside the phone itself – lets you dabble in handwritten notes instantly, and you can even flex your artistic muscles with a bit of digital drawing too.

Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the S23 Ultra’s gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display which can make almost everything, from your social media feed to the latest shows on Netflix, look their very best.

I’ve had my eyes peeled for any flagship bargains around the Christmas period and trust me when I say that this is by far the best one I’ve seen set, so if you want to treat yourself for the New Year then this is a great pick.