Forget the cold, this slick ice cream maker just plummeted in price

Alec Evans

Ice cream may not be the first food you think about in the winter months, but if you’re already dreaming of summer then this ice cream maker price drop is well worth checking out.

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Deluxe is an ice cream maker that can specialise in flavours for all seasons. Previously going for the fairly high price of £100 exactly, it can now be yours for the far more tempting rate of just £67.50, marking a saving of over £30 for this device.

This model, also known as ICE30BCU, can make up to two litres’ worth of ice cream, sorbet or frozen yoghurt in any flavour you choose, with the chance to add nuts, chocolate chips or fruit and sauces for a ripple effect.

This means it’s an ice cream maker for all tastes, with a wide range of recipes so that even vegan and dairy free diets are catered for.

The lid, paddle and stainless steel bowl are all removable for easy cleaning, and its sleek design means it will look right at home in your kitchen.

Its claims of great tasting ice cream aren’t just marketing speak, either. The machine scored well in our 4-star review, with our tester praising the machine’s ability to easily add ingredients, while giving you the chance to test it as you go along.

On the downside, it is noisy, with a grinding sound that means you’ll want to make ice cream for a dinner party before your guests arrive. While the necessity to pre-freeze the bowl also isn’t ideal, we did think it was the most impressive pre-freeze machine out there, thanks to results that were lighter and tastier than most.

If you’re an ice cream fan, you’ll be hard pressed to find a tastier deal than this one. According to the price history tracker Keepa, this is the cheapest price it’s gone for this year, so while it may be cold outside, it’s definitely the ideal time to snap this one up.

