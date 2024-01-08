Forget GoPro, the DJI Action 4 is at its lowest price ever

If you’re looking to document more of the New Year with a slick action camera then we’ve got an epic deal for you.

Amazon’s just dropped one heck of an offer for any vloggers/adventurers as you can now get the awesome DJI Osmo Action 4 camera for just £289, marking the lowest price yet from its original £379 RRP.

At that price, the Action 4 is far more of a bargain than the new GoPro Hero 12 which, by comparison, would set you back £399 – over £100 more than the current cost of DJI’s alternative.

Still, if you’re new to this space and are more familiar with the GoPro brand then you might be wondering if the Action 4 is worth it, even when it is reduced. To that, I would argue that it is absolutely worth picking up and here’s why.

For starters, DJI makes some of the best vlogging equipment out there, including the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and the DJI Mobile 6 gimbal, and luckily the Action 4 is no different. While the camera itself might be compact, it’s no slouch.

The Action 4’s tough exterior is waterproof up to 18m without the need for any extra casing, so not only is it ready for tons of underwater filming right out of the box, it’s also durable enough to withstand most knocks and bumps without breaking a sweat.

The footage itself is also fantastically smooth thanks to DJI’s next-level image stabilisation, which can still keep things level, even when you are hurtling down a dirt road or climbing up a hill.

One area where the Action 4 destroys the competition is in low-light filming, with our four-star review noting: “the larger pixels on the Action 4’s sensor mean it can suck up more light than most action camera sensors, and this gives it an edge over its competitors – including the otherwise mighty GoPro – in low light situations… action cameras have always struggled in these conditions, but the Action 4 can resolve a surprising amount of detail and contrast if used correctly.”

All of these features are easily accessible too, so even if you have zero experience with dedicated cameras, you’ll be able to take jaw dropping videos with ease on the DJI Osmo Action 4. So if you are looking to capture 2024 as it happens, make sure to nab this offer while you still can.