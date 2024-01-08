Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget GoPro, the DJI Action 4 is at its lowest price ever

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re looking to document more of the New Year with a slick action camera then we’ve got an epic deal for you.

Amazon’s just dropped one heck of an offer for any vloggers/adventurers as you can now get the awesome DJI Osmo Action 4 camera for just £289, marking the lowest price yet from its original £379 RRP.

At that price, the Action 4 is far more of a bargain than the new GoPro Hero 12 which, by comparison, would set you back £399 – over £100 more than the current cost of DJI’s alternative.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Price Cut

DJI Osmo Action 4 Price Cut

Calling all vloggers, the fantastic DJI Osmo Action 4 has just hit a bargain price on Amazon, making it one of the cheapest current gen action cameras available.

  • Amazon
  • Was £379
  • Now £289
View Deal

Still, if you’re new to this space and are more familiar with the GoPro brand then you might be wondering if the Action 4 is worth it, even when it is reduced. To that, I would argue that it is absolutely worth picking up and here’s why.

For starters, DJI makes some of the best vlogging equipment out there, including the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and the DJI Mobile 6 gimbal, and luckily the Action 4 is no different. While the camera itself might be compact, it’s no slouch.

The Action 4’s tough exterior is waterproof up to 18m without the need for any extra casing, so not only is it ready for tons of underwater filming right out of the box, it’s also durable enough to withstand most knocks and bumps without breaking a sweat.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Price History
DJI Osmo Action 4 Price History

The footage itself is also fantastically smooth thanks to DJI’s next-level image stabilisation, which can still keep things level, even when you are hurtling down a dirt road or climbing up a hill.

One area where the Action 4 destroys the competition is in low-light filming, with our four-star review noting: “the larger pixels on the Action 4’s sensor mean it can suck up more light than most action camera sensors, and this gives it an edge over its competitors – including the otherwise mighty GoPro – in low light situations… action cameras have always struggled in these conditions, but the Action 4 can resolve a surprising amount of detail and contrast if used correctly.”

All of these features are easily accessible too, so even if you have zero experience with dedicated cameras, you’ll be able to take jaw dropping videos with ease on the DJI Osmo Action 4. So if you are looking to capture 2024 as it happens, make sure to nab this offer while you still can.

You might like…

Amazon has an outrageous deal on this Philips air fryer

Amazon has an outrageous deal on this Philips air fryer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Pixel 7a is now an essential upgrade at this price

The Pixel 7a is now an essential upgrade at this price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s 55-inch QLED Fire TV has a £250 price cut

Amazon’s 55-inch QLED Fire TV has a £250 price cut

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Z Fold 4 deal just made foldables affordable

This Z Fold 4 deal just made foldables affordable

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Quick, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted for a limited time

Quick, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer has a tasty New Year discount

Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer has a tasty New Year discount

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words