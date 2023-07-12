Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Forget GoPro, Prime Day’s DJI Action 2 deal is too good

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in need of a new action camera, look no further on this Prime Day discount on the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo. 

The popular DJI action cam has plummeted to just £239 in Amazon’s summer sale. That’s a 35% (or £127) saving on the typically-£366 camera and protective case for a limited time only. 

All you need to take advantage of this fantastic deal is an Amazon Prime account. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for newcomers, so if this is your first time using Prime don’t forget to take advantage of that offer. 

The DJI Action 2 is a 4K/120fps action camera that is incredibly lightweight and compact, making it easy to slip into your bag for your next adventure. 

This particular combo comes with dual OLED touchscreens and an ultra-wide 155-degree FOV for capturing more of your surroundings. The camera is also rugged and waterproof out of the box, with the magnetic case further preventing scratches and abrasions. 

There’s stabilisation with DJI’s RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady technologies detecting and correcting camera shake and rotation in real-time, and editing your clips together is easy with the DJI Mimo app. 

“The DJI Action 2’s video performance may be respectable rather than groundbreaking, but its pioneering magnetic mounting and mod system not only works brilliantly – it also serves to set it apart from all its rivals in the action cam market”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our review of the DJI Action 2. 

“This is a camera that performs well (particularly where image stabilisation is concerned) but its true value lies in its tiny, lightweight body and the ease with which it can be mounted to various things – even the front of your shirt – and quickly adapted to suit different tasks”. 

If you like the sound of the DJI Action 2, don’t delay. Head over to Amazon before Prime Day ends to save 35% and bag the action camera for just £239 down from £366. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

