F1 23 on PS5 has already got a drastic price cut

EA’s latest and most advanced F1 title has just seen a big discount, meaning F1 fans can now save £15 on the new racing experience.

Courtesy of Hit, the PlayStation 5 edition of F1 23 has gone from a pretty high £69.99 asking price to a much more reasonable £54.85, saving you £15 in the process. This deal is currently better than what you’ll find on Amazon and ShopTo.

The words used to tease F1 23 by EA’s social media were simple and impactful: ‘Fresh Start’. Like many annually released sports series, a number of critics have tired of the yearly rehashing of the F1 series, with some calling the ‘22 edition stagnant. Developer Codemasters and publisher EA seem to have been listening and seem determined to breathe new life into the series with F1 23.

Save £15 on the brand-new F1 23 on the PS5 Hit is offering a discount on the just-released ’23 edition of the F1 series, allowing you to pick up this premium racer on the PlayStation 5 at a discount. Hit

Was £69.99

Now £54.85 View Deal

This doesn’t mean rebuilding from the ground up – in fact, one of the biggest changes is the return of ‘Braking Point’ from F1 2021, which was mysteriously dropped for F1 22 and replaced with the less popular ‘F1 Life’ gamemode.

The ‘Braking Point’ story mode features F1 2021’s fictional protagonist-antagonist duo of Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler, but also introduces a new female lead, Callie Mayer, gunning to become the first female driver in F1 history.

There is also, of course, a fleshed-out competitive online game mode, allowing you to customise your car as you level up, and a dream-team-building ‘My Team Career Mode’, as well as much-welcome improvements to the physics, handling and graphics. It seems that Codemasters have been working very hard to ensure the series stays relevant, so any F1 fan should feel keen to check out all the new features on offer.

So, if you want to save some money on a brand-new racing title on the world’s most desirable gaming console, check out this offer today.