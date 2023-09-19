Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE’s Unlimited Data deal just got even better

EE recently brought back a phenomenal discount on its unlimited data SIM, but now there’s an extra offer on top to sweeten it even further.

Right now you can get EE’s unlimited data SIM for half-price for the first six months, which means that during that time you’ll only part with £15 each month for one of the best SIM plans out there. The SIM itself includes EE’s fastest speeds (up to 100Mbps) and the ability to gift data to anyone in your household who also holds an EE SIM.

All of that is great enough in itself, but EE’s just made the deal even better if you’re an existing customer with the network. Just hit the big yellow toggle on the deal page and you’ll see the price reduced even further, setting you back just £10.50 a month during that initial six-month period.

EE Unlimited Data from £10.50/month

EE’s just made its half price for 6 months deal even better for existing customers, letting you get unlimited data for as little as £10.50 a month.

  • EE
  • Existing customers only
  • £10.50/month for 6 months
View Deal

Given that EE boasts some of the fastest and most expansive coverage in the UK, this deal is just too good to pass up if you want to have the ultimate SIM to make the most out of your current handset.

In fact, at that price the deal is also a good shout for anyone looking to put down a pre-order on a SIM-free iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, as you certainly won’t be left longing when you pair either of those handsets with unlimited data.

Of course, for anyone out there who doesn’t see themselves making use out of the full unlimited allowance, there are cheaper options featured on EE’s website including a 150GB SIM that only costs £13 a month (£9.10 if you’re an EE customer) for the first three months.

There’s also a notable offer on a contract that includes one ‘Inclusive Extra’, which lets users choose from an additional service, including Game Pass and Netflix, at no extra cost. If you are an EE customer then that 150GB SIM can cost as little as £11.20 a month for the first three months.

Regardless of which SIM you go for, these are some incredibly rare price drops from EE which typically costs a premium when compared to other networks like Three or O2.

