Dyson Fan Deal: Cool down with the Dyson Pure Cool Me

The weather in the UK is only getting warmer, which means that the fan deals are only getting better.

Now that summer is fully upon us, you may want to consider investing in a quality fan to make those warm nights a lot easier to handle. Thankfully, we’ve come across a fantastic deal on a certified refurbished Dyson fan. 

It’s worth noting that these models have been refurbished by eBay and have been professionally inspected, cleaned and sold directly from the Official Dyson Outlet. They also come with a one-year guarantee for UK buyers, just in case anything does go wrong in the first twelve months. 

With all that said, you can snatch up a Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifier with a fantastic 10% discount, bringing the price down from £299.99 to £269.99. 

This fan blows purified cool air directly at you while also keeping your environment clean. We gave this model a 4.5 star rating (out of 5), noting how incredible the Core Flow is, giving a precise burst of cool air in any direction you want. 

Sound levels were also very impressively low. At minimum speed, it produced 37dB, which we thought sounded like a gentle hum. The maximum speed went up to 63.5dB, still being quiet enough that you can talk over it without any disruption. 

This is the ideal desk fan for personal use and is even small enough to be comfortably placed on a bedside table. As an added bonus, it comes bundled with a handy remote that allows you to adjust the speed and oscillation. 

All in all, we don’t expect this deal to last very long. Over 140 models have already been sold and eBay claims that there are more than 10 left, meaning that you will want to jump on this offer now before it’s too late. 

