Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a small and lightweight drone that fits into the <249g category, meaning it’s subject to fewer regulations than heavier drones in the UK.

The drone has a 48-megapixel camera with support for 4K/60fps video. The camera also benefits from dual native ISO and an aperture of f/1.7 to help retain quality at night.

The drone is capable of capturing portrait shots for social media and packs a number of useful features, including FocusTrack, MasterShots, Timelapse, and QuickTransfer.

It also has an air time of up to 34 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery bundled in.

We awarded the DJI Mini 3 Pro a fantastic 5 out of 5 stars in our review.

“Offering a better camera than any other sub-250g drone, as well as obstacle-sensing tech, long battery life and responsive, easy-to-use flight controls, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is a drone with true mass appeal”, wrote Sam Kieldsen.

“While it looks quite expensive next to DJI’s other Mini models, its design and performance goes above and beyond the bar that they’ve set. Its camera can struggle a little at night, which means there’s definitely still a place for larger, pricier drones such as the DJI Air 2S and Mavic 3. However, for general everyday aerial video and photos, the Mini 3 Pro makes a lot more sense for all but the most demanding of users”.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen this combo drop since it first launched in May 2022.

