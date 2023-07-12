Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye on a new drone this Prime Day, you’re in luck. The DJI Mini 3 Pro and Intelligent Flight Battery have dropped to just £709 in the annual sale

Head to Amazon today to pick up the drone and battery at this amazing price and save 23% on the usually £918 combo. That’s a total saving of £209 when you shop for a short time only. 

As with every Prime Day deal we’ve shared, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime account to access these savings. You can also register for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t tried Prime already, so make sure to take advantage of this option if you’re new to the service. 

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a small and lightweight drone that fits into the <249g category, meaning it’s subject to fewer regulations than heavier drones in the UK. 

The drone has a 48-megapixel camera with support for 4K/60fps video. The camera also benefits from dual native ISO and an aperture of f/1.7 to help retain quality at night. 

The drone is capable of capturing portrait shots for social media and packs a number of useful features, including FocusTrack, MasterShots, Timelapse, and QuickTransfer. 

It also has an air time of up to 34 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery bundled in. 

We awarded the DJI Mini 3 Pro a fantastic 5 out of 5 stars in our review. 

“Offering a better camera than any other sub-250g drone, as well as obstacle-sensing tech, long battery life and responsive, easy-to-use flight controls, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is a drone with true mass appeal”, wrote Sam Kieldsen. 

“While it looks quite expensive next to DJI’s other Mini models, its design and performance goes above and beyond the bar that they’ve set. Its camera can struggle a little at night, which means there’s definitely still a place for larger, pricier drones such as the DJI Air 2S and Mavic 3. However, for general everyday aerial video and photos, the Mini 3 Pro makes a lot more sense for all but the most demanding of users”. 

DJI Mini 3 Pro Keepa

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen this combo drop since it first launched in May 2022. 

Run to Amazon now to save £209 on the DJI Mini 3 Pro and Intelligent Flight Battery and bag the drone for just £709 while this Prime Day offer lasts. 

