Don’t miss this last chance deal on Ninja’s Electric BBQ

Whenever the good weather rears its head, there’s never a better time to have a barbecue and this unbelievable Ninja deal is here to get the party started.

For today only, if you use the code APPLIANCES25 then you can get the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker for just £171.75, down from an eye-watering £349.99.

It’s worth pointing out that this deal is available for Certified Refurbished models of Ninja’s BBQ, but this means that the appliances have been tested and vetted by Ninja itself to make sure that they’re up to scratch. With that in mind, this is easily the best price you’ll find right now for Ninja’s BBQ, so if you have been tempted to add it to your collection then this is the best time to do so.

Ninja is already known for making some of the best kitchen appliances out there (including its highly popular dual-basket air fryer), and there’s no exception when it comes to outdoor devices. Even though this BBQ is powered by electricity, it still features an integrated smoke box so that you can utilise pellets to retain that classic smokey taste that punctuates a great barbecue.

Trusted Reviews’ very-own David Ludlow gave the Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker a high 4.5-star rating, with his verdict stating: “thanks to its clever self-ignition and smoker box, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK delivers beautiful wood-smoked-flavoured food in a convenient, safe and easy way. Great for adding variety to your cooking or for quick mid-week BBQ-style food, this grill works brilliantly in pretty much every home.”

Bear in mind, the appliance is one that we heartily recommended when it was available at its original price point of £349.99, so to be able to get it for just £171.75 makes this a no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade to a smarter barbecue.

Just remember to use the code APPLIANCES25 at the checkout and be sure to use it soon as it expires at midnight tonight (September 8th).