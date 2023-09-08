Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t miss this last chance deal on Ninja’s Electric BBQ

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Whenever the good weather rears its head, there’s never a better time to have a barbecue and this unbelievable Ninja deal is here to get the party started.

For today only, if you use the code APPLIANCES25 then you can get the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker for just £171.75, down from an eye-watering £349.99.

It’s worth pointing out that this deal is available for Certified Refurbished models of Ninja’s BBQ, but this means that the appliances have been tested and vetted by Ninja itself to make sure that they’re up to scratch. With that in mind, this is easily the best price you’ll find right now for Ninja’s BBQ, so if you have been tempted to add it to your collection then this is the best time to do so.

Limited Time Ninja Electric BBQ Offer

Limited Time Ninja Electric BBQ Offer

For today only, you can nab the Ninja Electric BBQ for just £171.75 when you use the code APPLIANCES25 at the checkout

  • eBay
  • Use code APPLIANCES25
  • Now £171.75
View Deal

Ninja is already known for making some of the best kitchen appliances out there (including its highly popular dual-basket air fryer), and there’s no exception when it comes to outdoor devices. Even though this BBQ is powered by electricity, it still features an integrated smoke box so that you can utilise pellets to retain that classic smokey taste that punctuates a great barbecue.

Trusted Reviews’ very-own David Ludlow gave the Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker a high 4.5-star rating, with his verdict stating: “thanks to its clever self-ignition and smoker box, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK delivers beautiful wood-smoked-flavoured food in a convenient, safe and easy way. Great for adding variety to your cooking or for quick mid-week BBQ-style food, this grill works brilliantly in pretty much every home.”

Bear in mind, the appliance is one that we heartily recommended when it was available at its original price point of £349.99, so to be able to get it for just £171.75 makes this a no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade to a smarter barbecue.

Just remember to use the code APPLIANCES25 at the checkout and be sure to use it soon as it expires at midnight tonight (September 8th).

You might like…

We’ve found the cheapest pre-order price for Mortal Kombat 1

We’ve found the cheapest pre-order price for Mortal Kombat 1

Thomas Deehan 1 min ago
This Pokemon Switch controller has hit its lowest price yet

This Pokemon Switch controller has hit its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Here’s how to get the Galaxy S22 for just £339

Here’s how to get the Galaxy S22 for just £339

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
This unlimited data tariff is the ultimate S23 Ultra deal

This unlimited data tariff is the ultimate S23 Ultra deal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The Apple Watch SE just a got a mighty tempting price cut

The Apple Watch SE just a got a mighty tempting price cut

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This limited time deal gets you Disney Plus for £1.99

This limited time deal gets you Disney Plus for £1.99

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.