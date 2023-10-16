Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

DJI’s action camera bundle is cheaper than it was on Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in need of a new action camera, look no further. The DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo includes everything you need to get started vlogging and snapping photos during trips, sports and anything in between. 

This Osmo Action 3 bundle would typically run you £399. However, for a limited time only, you can pick up the camera, extra batteries, multifunctional battery case and a 1.5m extension rod for as low as £314. That’s a 21% saving on the whole package. 

The Adventure Combo is even cheaper than it was on Prime Day right now and there’s also the added bonus of not needing a Prime account to access the deal this time around. This means that non-Prime members can take advantage of these savings too, though being a Prime member does include the perk of free premium delivery.

Save more than 20% on this DJI Osmo Action 3 combo

Save more than 20% on this DJI Osmo Action 3 combo

Amazon has slashed 21% off the price of the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo. That’s £85 off the usual price of the camera, battery case, extra batteries and extension rod, bringing the total down to just £314 instead of £399.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • £314
View Deal

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a 4K action camera released in 2022. 

The camera includes both front and rear touchscreens for vlogging and watching your videos back and is waterproof down to depths of 16m making it ideal for diving. 

Along with a 4K resolution, the camera supports HDR video and is able to reproduce up to one billion colours for vivid and detailed results even in high-contrast settings. 

Additional features like HorizonSteady help to keep bumpy footage smooth and stable, while a 160-minute battery life makes it possible to capture plenty of content on a single charge.

We awarded the Osmo Action 3 a great 4/5 stars, with reviewer Sam Kieldsen writing: 

“The Osmo Action 3’s return to a classic action cam design may not feel inspired, but it’s a really solid all-round effort at a temptingly low price. With best-in-class water resistance with a diving case, two touchscreens and a slick UI, it would make a fine budget alternative to the GoPro Hero 11 Black”. 

Head to Amazon now to save 21% on the DJI Osmo Action 3 and bag the camera, extra batteries, multifunctional battery case and 1.5m extension rod for as little as £314 down from £399.

You might like…

AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
This Asus Zephyrus G14 laptop deal is a dream come true for gamers

This Asus Zephyrus G14 laptop deal is a dream come true for gamers

Nick Rayner 7 hours ago
Last chance to get a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro

Last chance to get a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
The powerful Echo Studio is going cheap right now

The powerful Echo Studio is going cheap right now

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.