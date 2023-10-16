DJI’s action camera bundle is cheaper than it was on Prime Day

If you’re in need of a new action camera, look no further. The DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo includes everything you need to get started vlogging and snapping photos during trips, sports and anything in between.

This Osmo Action 3 bundle would typically run you £399. However, for a limited time only, you can pick up the camera, extra batteries, multifunctional battery case and a 1.5m extension rod for as low as £314. That’s a 21% saving on the whole package.

The Adventure Combo is even cheaper than it was on Prime Day right now and there’s also the added bonus of not needing a Prime account to access the deal this time around. This means that non-Prime members can take advantage of these savings too, though being a Prime member does include the perk of free premium delivery.

Save more than 20% on this DJI Osmo Action 3 combo Amazon has slashed 21% off the price of the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo. That’s £85 off the usual price of the camera, battery case, extra batteries and extension rod, bringing the total down to just £314 instead of £399. Amazon

Was £399

£314 View Deal

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a 4K action camera released in 2022.

The camera includes both front and rear touchscreens for vlogging and watching your videos back and is waterproof down to depths of 16m making it ideal for diving.

Along with a 4K resolution, the camera supports HDR video and is able to reproduce up to one billion colours for vivid and detailed results even in high-contrast settings.

Additional features like HorizonSteady help to keep bumpy footage smooth and stable, while a 160-minute battery life makes it possible to capture plenty of content on a single charge.

We awarded the Osmo Action 3 a great 4/5 stars, with reviewer Sam Kieldsen writing:

“The Osmo Action 3’s return to a classic action cam design may not feel inspired, but it’s a really solid all-round effort at a temptingly low price. With best-in-class water resistance with a diving case, two touchscreens and a slick UI, it would make a fine budget alternative to the GoPro Hero 11 Black”.

Head to Amazon now to save 21% on the DJI Osmo Action 3 and bag the camera, extra batteries, multifunctional battery case and 1.5m extension rod for as little as £314 down from £399.