Dell’s phenomenal Inspiron 15 deal is almost sold out

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Dell has severed the price of the Inspiron 15 laptop, but stock is almost gone completely.

Head on over to Dell’s Black Friday in July page right now and you’ll be able to nab the Dell Inspiron 15 for just £379, making for one heck of a steal over its original price tag of £449.

Bear in mind that at the time of writing, the deal has been 71% claimed so if you want to make use of this incredible offer and nab yourself a solid productivity laptop on the cheap then there’s no time quite like the present.

Despite its low price point, this Dell laptop packs some surprisingly impressive specs, including a sturdy AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, an AMD Radeon graphics card and a sizeable 512GB SSD for any local files you might want to keep with you.

On paper, that’s more than enough to get you through a working day or even to help you take notes during your university lectures. What really works in the Inspiron 15’s favour is its large and bright 15.6-inch screen that’s perfect for viewing multiple windows at once or diving into the latest streaming content when you want to kick back and relax.

When you need to dive into a Zoom call, there’s even a built-in FHD webcam that can capture a crisp video feed in a pinch. Beyond the software, there’s plenty to love about the design of this laptop too.

Dell’s made sure to bestow the Inspiron 15 with a sleek aesthetic, one that allows the large keyboard to blend seamlessly with the main chassis which, in itself, adheres to a smooth metallic finish that’s sure to catch your eye.

Finally, you won’t be left wanting in the way of ports either as the Inspiron 15 includes an SD card slot, three USB-A ports, a HDMI port and even a headphone jack.

As a low-cost laptop that can more than handle a standard working day, the Dell Inspiron 15 is well worth snapping up whilst it’s so cheap – just make sure to grab it before it’s gone.

This article has been published in parternship with Dell. You can read about our partnership policies here.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

