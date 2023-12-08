Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a Christmas bargain at this price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Cyberpunk’s come a long way since its launch and now the Ultimate Edition (which includes the new DLC) is going cheap before Christmas.

This discount comes courtesy of Amazon which is currently listing Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on PS5 for just £39.95 – previously £49.99. The game dropped to that price for Cyber Monday but Amazon’s kept the deal running for anyone who wants to pick the game up as a Christmas present, or if they fancy treating themselves to one of the best open-world RPGs going.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Deal

Cyberpunk 2077’s come a long way and now it’s one of the best RPGs you can play in 2023, plus the Ultimate Edition includes the new must-play Phantom Liberty expansion.

  • Amazon
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £39.95
View Deal

It might seem a bit surreal now given that Cyberpunk 2077 has one of the most infamous launches of any game in recent memory, debuting well before it should have hit store shelves. There was a great game at its core but it was held back by bugs, particularly on the console versions.

Flashforward to 2023 however and with the recently released Cyberpunk 2.0 patch, the game has now finally delivered on its original premise, making it an engaging dystopian RPG that’s well worth picking up.

The extent to which the game has improved was also recognised in yesterday’s Game Awards ceremony wherein Cyberpunk 2077 took home the award for ‘Best Ongoing Game’, so you don’t have to just take my word for it.

On top of the base game however, the Ultimate Edition includes the recent Phantom Liberty expansion which adds a whole new side-story into the game that features none other than Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, who assists the player in this new adrenaline inducing narrative.

With the DLC thrown in, Cyberpunk 2077 now has countless hours of content for players to rummage through so if you’re not sure over what to buy for the gamer in your life this Christmas, you can’t really go wrong with Cyberpunk’s Ultimate Edition, especially when it’s on the cheap.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

