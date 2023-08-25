Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys’ phenomenal PS5 bundle is back in stock

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Earlier this month, Currys dropped the best PS5 deal we’ve seen yet and while it quickly flew off the shelves, it’s only just now made a reappearance.

Right now you can get the disc-based PS5 console with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just £399. Typically the PS5 on its own would set you back £479, and while some other retailers have dropped their prices to the same rate, they aren’t including a free game in the mix which is why this is absolutely the one to go for.

It’s taken a while to get here but nearly three since the PS5 launched, we’re finally seeing genuine discounts appear and this is the best of them so far. If you’ve held off jumping aboard the next-gen wagon over not wanting to break the bank then this is definitely the deal to go for.

Given that Currys previously ran this deal for only a handful of days before it expired, I wouldn’t recommend waiting around this time if you do fancy making use of it. If history repeats itself then the clock is already ticking on this incredible offer.

Currys’ epic PS5 deal is back

Currys’ epic PS5 deal is back

Right now you can get a PS5 Disc Edition with LEGO Star Wars for just £399. That’s a saving of almost £100 on the going rate.

  • Currys
  • Total value: £497.99
  • Just £399
View Deal

This is also a particularly good time to pick up a PS5 as not only are there plenty of great games already worth playing on the system, like Returnal and The Last of Us Part I, but there are even more titles set to drop in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Plus, this is all before talking about the game that’s included in this particular bundle, which just so happens to be one of my favourite next-gen titles. The Skywalker Saga takes everything that gamers loved about the original Lego Star Wars games and expands upon it, adding open-world areas to explore and a ridiculous amount of secrets and easter eggs to find.

Not only is the game is love letter to the Star Wars universe but it’s also family–friendly, and two people can dive in for some classic couch co-op at at any point, so you can lend younger gamers a helping hand if need be.

No matter how you look at it, this is an outstanding deal and one that we easily recommend to anyone wanting to pick up a PS5 on the cheap.

You might like…

The Asus ZenBook Duo now has an epic limited-time offer

The Asus ZenBook Duo now has an epic limited-time offer

Gemma Ryles 11 mins ago
EE’s S23 Ultra with unlimited data combo is the deal to beat

EE’s S23 Ultra with unlimited data combo is the deal to beat

Thomas Deehan 36 mins ago
Argos just dropped the perfect drone deal for content creators

Argos just dropped the perfect drone deal for content creators

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Forget the AirPods Pro, the Bose QuietComfort II just nosedived in price

Forget the AirPods Pro, the Bose QuietComfort II just nosedived in price

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This Dyson double coupon plunges the V11 Absolute to a phenomenal price

This Dyson double coupon plunges the V11 Absolute to a phenomenal price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This Chromebook price drop is a back to school bargain

This Chromebook price drop is a back to school bargain

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.