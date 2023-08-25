Currys’ phenomenal PS5 bundle is back in stock

Earlier this month, Currys dropped the best PS5 deal we’ve seen yet and while it quickly flew off the shelves, it’s only just now made a reappearance.

Right now you can get the disc-based PS5 console with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just £399. Typically the PS5 on its own would set you back £479, and while some other retailers have dropped their prices to the same rate, they aren’t including a free game in the mix which is why this is absolutely the one to go for.

It’s taken a while to get here but nearly three since the PS5 launched, we’re finally seeing genuine discounts appear and this is the best of them so far. If you’ve held off jumping aboard the next-gen wagon over not wanting to break the bank then this is definitely the deal to go for.

Given that Currys previously ran this deal for only a handful of days before it expired, I wouldn’t recommend waiting around this time if you do fancy making use of it. If history repeats itself then the clock is already ticking on this incredible offer.

This is also a particularly good time to pick up a PS5 as not only are there plenty of great games already worth playing on the system, like Returnal and The Last of Us Part I, but there are even more titles set to drop in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Plus, this is all before talking about the game that’s included in this particular bundle, which just so happens to be one of my favourite next-gen titles. The Skywalker Saga takes everything that gamers loved about the original Lego Star Wars games and expands upon it, adding open-world areas to explore and a ridiculous amount of secrets and easter eggs to find.

Not only is the game is love letter to the Star Wars universe but it’s also family–friendly, and two people can dive in for some classic couch co-op at at any point, so you can lend younger gamers a helping hand if need be.

No matter how you look at it, this is an outstanding deal and one that we easily recommend to anyone wanting to pick up a PS5 on the cheap.