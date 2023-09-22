Currys just slashed the price of Super Mario Bros Wonder

Mario’s next mainline title is just a few weeks away but Currys has already dropped a phenomenal discount for the game.

For a limited time only, you can get Super Mario Bros Wonder for just £37.49 (previously £49.99) when you use the code WONDER25 at the checkout. This is by far the lowest pre-order price we’ve seen for the game yet, so if you want to bag the Switch’s next big release on the cheap, this is the time to do so.

While we won’t know for sure whether or not Super Mario Bros Wonder hits the mark until we get our hands on the game for review, the expectations are certainly high after the various trailers we’ve seen for the game so far.

Returning to Mario’s 2D roots but with a twist, Wonder features an entirely new art style for Nintendo’s mascot and all his friends, with an almost cartoon-like emotiveness about them.

It’s not just the art style that’s different however, Wonder features a new spin on the classic Mario sidescroller by introducing ‘Wonder Flowers’ into the mix. Found within the Flower Kingdom, where the game takes place, these Wonder Flowers can warp the world around you, enacting strange events like a stampede of animals, or for warp pipes to gain sentience and start moving around.

As if that wasn’t wacky enough, Super Mario Bros Wonder also features a whole host of new power-ups for Mario and the crew, including the Elephant power-up which lets your character summon the strength of an elephant to take down enemies with ease, and even use an elephant’s trunk to gain the upper hand.

Beyond the single-player experience, Wonder boasts a new online play system that shows you how players from around the world are handling the course you’re on in real time. If someone is struggling, you can even offer them a power-up to help them get through the stage.

I could go on about why Super Mario Bros Wonder is shaping up to be one of the most exciting games of 2023, but if I did then the deal might expire by the time I’m done, so if you want to snap the game up on the cheap then don’t forget to use the code WONDER25 while you can.